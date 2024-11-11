Horror can be beautiful. There is no better example of this than Keishi Kondo’s debut, New Religion. Popular among Japanese cinephiles, New Religion is a surrealist nightmare, exploring complicated questions regarding humanity and themes of grief through a unique, visual language. New Religion's production is a classic underdog story, with Kondo finding funding through crowd-sourcing and his personal savings. Relative newcomer, Kaho Seto stars as the film's lead, Miyabi, and brings nuance to her stunning performance of desolate grief. With Hollywood in a state that demands the same five actors and million-dollar budgets to make a halfway decent picture, for Kondo to come out of the gate with an unknown actress as his star and almost no financial backing, New Religion is more than an anomaly.

New Religion follows Miyabi through her mourning process after the accidental death of her young daughter. Now a call-girl, Miyabi takes on a new client after one of her colleagues goes on a stabbing spree. The client, Oka (Satoshi Oka) is uninterested in sex, opting to take photographs of individual body parts of Miyabi at each session. As various violent outbursts occur throughout the city, Miyabi continues to return to Oka and succumbs to grief-induced madness. Kondo's cultivated atmosphere of oppressive doom emerges from the haunting photographs Oka takes and the background news clips tracking the seemingly random attacks. As all these features close in on the viewer, they feel as helpless as Miyabi.

‘New Religion’ Differentiates Itself from Other Trauma Horrors

At its most basic level, New Religion tells the story of Miyabi after her daughter unexpectedly dies. Grief has long been a popular theme explored in the genre, but it has recently seen another surge with movies like Rupert Sanders’ The Crow, Thea Hvistendahl’s Handling the Undead, and Damian McCarthy’s Oddity. New Religion stands out by creating a surreal slow burn to demonstrate how Miyabi is not coping with her daughter's death. Miyabi's grief is framed as terrifying, with her mourning process mounting a sense of claustrophobia that cages the audience. There is a brief scene before Miyabi's daughter dies, and in it, the audience is shown the rhythm of the mother and daughter's daily life. For the rest of the film, the camera lingers on the same details. Miyabi compulsively tends to the garden her daughter was watering when she died. When Miyabi's boyfriend purposefully breaks a potted plant, she lashes out. There is a haunted quality to these scenes. This sadness quickly evolves into unnerving surrealism as Miyabi hosts a birthday party for her absent daughter and laughs at nothing. The framing of these scenes is classic horror, with slow, zoom-in pushes from the camera and tense, reverberating music.

The film teases whether Miyabi is in contact with her daughter's spirit for much of the runtime. Her seeming dependence on Oka and his creepy photography could either be a gateway to Miyabi's religious awakening or the acts of a desperate woman. Leaving the question up in the air for so long creates mounting tension. The more Miyabi returns to Oka, the worse she looks. Her hair is greasy, and her eyes have bags under them. However, she is also able to see her daughter more often. This uncertainty leaves the audience holding their breath for the reveal. Whatever is happening with Oka is damaging Miyabi. New Religion frequently refers back to the coworker who went on a stabbing spree at the start of the film, reminding the viewer that Oka was initially her client. Long, lingering shots focus on Miyabi's dead-eyed stare as she goes to and from Oka's apartment. The score of those scenes is heavy, reinforcing an underlying sense of danger. There is no moment of gruesome gore or bombastic jump scares. Instead, the violence of New Religion is understated, looping back into this subtle tone of terror. It is suffocating, just like the themes of grief Kondo seeks to explore.

‘New Religion’ Is A Visual Masterpiece

Despite budget constraints, New Religion places a great emphasis on aesthetics. The first four minutes of New Religion features a red and black palpitating graphic that morphs from a cityscape to the fluttering wings of a moth to a human form curled in the fetal position. The lurid red of the graphics is stark against the black. Shrill string music plays, signaling that New Religion intends to explore the visceral and disturbing. There is a constant callback to this opening throughout the rest of the film, specifically through the scenes with Oka and his photography.

The visuals of the photography montages are intentionally curated to invoke the uncanny. During the photoshoots, the color palate is identical to the opening credits; a dark backdrop with pulsing red lighting. Quick clips of contorted spines, twisted legs, and bent arms flicker by as the camera flashes. Some of the body parts are Miyabi’s, some are not. There is a sense that the viewer is being prepped for body horror, with the prominence of the bones under the skin and unnatural angles often emphasized and the coloring so morbid, but the gore remains stubbornly absent. This dark coloring is always followed by the sterile blues and whites of the actual Polaroids taken. One brief scene shows several of the Polaroids lined up. Shown to the audience in bright lighting after prolonged exposure to the heavy darkness of Oka’s staging area, the pictures feel overexposed. Combined with the droning synthetic music and the filtered modulator of Oka’s voice box, there is a genuinely sinister quality to these scenes without ever having to include blood or violence.

This terror is never fully absent from the screen. Even in the more mundane scenes, where Miyabi is at her apartment or walking through the city, the lighting has been carefully graded to strip out all the warm hues. These scenes read as cold and dreary to the viewer. The prominence of cool blues and grays keeps the audience from ever feeling settled or comfortable. This desolate color palate punctuates the misery of New Religion’s overarching themes. It is impossible to mistake any moment of Miyabi's life as happy now that she has lost her daughter. The score is likewise designed to trap the viewer in a suspended sense of dread. Deep reverberated droning or shrill string instruments pierce scenes, elevating the horror by mounting the suspense. New Religion uses this atmosphere to ratchet up the tension over its runtime, feeding the unreality of the plot and the concrete horror.

New Religion is an indie darling, popular among those in the know about foreign cinema. Starring two newcomers, Seto and Oka, who brought subtle, yet powerful performances, New Religion will hopefully go on to launch not just their careers, but also Kondo's. His steady focus on cultivating an unsettling atmosphere allowed New Religion to elevate itself above any singular genre description. The film is genuinely harrowing without ever having to resort to cheap scare tactics. The aesthetics of New Religion are not only stunning but essential to the plot and the horror. Hopefully, Kondo will receive better funding for his next project. If New Religion is what he could achieve on a tight budget, just imagine what he could do with better resources!

New Religion New Religion follows Miyabi, a divorced woman grappling with her daughter's death, who becomes entangled with unusual clients during her work as a call girl. As photographs of her body are taken, supernatural occurrences suggest a growing connection to her daughter's spirit, leading to societal upheaval. Release Date August 29, 2022 Director Keishi Kondo Cast Kaho Seto , Satoshi Oka , Ryuseigun Saionji , Daiki Nunami , Kuroe Mizuta , Ruby Nakamura , Yuki Nagata , Hana Nakamoto , Toshihiro Wakita , Nobuyoshi Asai , Kazuhiro Horiuchi , Yuka Odahara , Fumihiro Tomoyori Runtime 100 Minutes Main Genre Horror

New Religion is available to stream on Amazon Prime in the U.S.

Watch on Prime