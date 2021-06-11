As part of Netflix’s Geeked Week, the streaming service has announced their cast for their upcoming live-action Resident Evil series. While Netflix was mum about who most of the cast would be playing, Lance Reddick of John Wick and The Wire fame will be playing Resident Evil’s iconic villain, Albert Wesker.

Besides Reddick as Wesker, Netflix’s Resident Evil is comprised of an entirely female cast, although the series hasn’t stated who they will be playing. Also starring are Ella Balinska (2019’s Charlie’s Angels), Tamara Smart (Artemis Fowl), Siena Agudong (No Good Nick), Adelina Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Paola Nuñez (Bad Boys for Life).

Last year, the Netflix Geeked Twitter account shared that the eight-episode season will be written by Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) and that Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead) will direct the first two episodes. The first episode, fittingly, will be called “Welcome to New Raccoon City.” Netflix also gave the following description of the series: “When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything.”

It sounds as though Resident Evil will take place over two timelines. The first will follow Wesker’s 14-year-old daughters Jade and Billie Wesker, who move to New Raccoon City and learn about their father’s past. The other timeline will show a thirty-year-old Jade in the future, where the T-virus has destroyed the world.

This is a great time for Resident Evil fans. Not only has the recent release of Resident Evil Village been a huge hit for Capcom, but Resident Evil also has several more projects in the works. In addition to their live-action series, Netflix is also releasing the animated Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness series in July. Also coming soon is the movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which is scheduled to be released in November of this year.

As for the live-action Resident Evil series, Netflix has yet to announce a release date, but there’s still plenty of Resident Evil material on the way to hold us over until we get to see Reddick as Wesker. Check out the first image of the Resident Evil cast below.

