This summer, a brand new live-action Resident Evil series, based on the best-selling horror video game series, is coming to Netflix. Now, fans’ excitement for the new series is only growing, as Netflix has announced the fast-approaching release date with a trio of teaser posters. The new series will be coming to the streamer on July 14.

The video game franchise is set in a world where the Umbrella Corporation, a pharmaceutical company, has created a biological weapon known as the T-virus, which is designed to turn people into zombies. Many of the franchise’s game entries follow characters in and from the fictional Raccoon City, which became ground zero for the zombie outbreak. The new Netflix series will be following Jade Wesker, the daughter of Albert Wesker, a recurring antagonist in the video game series, as she fights to survive in a world overrun with infected while searching for her missing sister and discovering her father’s connection to the Umbrella Corporation.

The trio of teaser posters give a little tease as to what fans can expect to see in the new series. In the first, of course, is a vial of the T-virus, the thing that kicks off the plot and starts turning people into zombies. The second has a Joy pill, an anti-depressant made by the Umbrella Corporation, covered in blood. The third poster simply has the new Resident Evil logo made for the show covered in blood, a sign of what is surely to come in the series.

Many of the characters who are being featured in the series are being kept under wraps, to surprise fans of the game. But, we do know one major piece of casting news: Lance Reddick will be playing Albert Wesker. Reddick will be joined by Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery.

This series isn’t the first attempt at adapting the video game franchise. There have been six previous films from Paul W. S. Anderson and starring Milla Jovovich, and in 2021, a new live-action film, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, was released. There have also been a number of animated films based on the video game series. However, it seems none of the above will be connected to this new Netflix series.

Netflix’s Resident Evil was created by Andrew Dabb, who was a long-time producer and showrunner on Supernatural. Dabb serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer on the new series. Mary Leah Sutton has also pulled double duty on the series as executive producer and writer. Other executive producers include Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film and Martin Moszkowicz serves as a producer.

Resident Evil premieres on Netflix on July 14. Check out the teaser posters below:

