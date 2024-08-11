The Big Picture Rick and Morty: The Anime features a new art style, new worlds, and different cast members for the Smith family.

The show's premise includes multiversal adventures, the Galactic Federation, and Morty falling for an "atemporal being."

Rick and Morty: The Anime is a unique project not connected to the main series, that premieres on Adult Swim in August 2024.

Adult Swim released a brand-new trailer for Rick and Morty: The Anime, which featured the Smith family with a new art style and new cast members. The show will feature new worlds and characters our multiverse travelers will face, with all 10 episodes available in English and Japanese. The upcoming spin-off is based on multiple Japanese Rick and Morty shorts, that were released back in 2020, and has brought back the team behind them to work on the show.

The trailer features the Smith family we know and love, but all doing their different adventures in different universes. It also teases that there is a device that's messing with space and time and Rick (Joe Daniels) may know who is behind it. In addition, the Galactic Federation returns, along with Tammy Guterman (aka Phoenixwoman), who will be after Rick and Morty one more time.

The premise for Rick and Morty: The Anime has been revealed. According to the show's synopsis, Rick and Morty return for more multiverse adventures, as well as dealing with the Galactic Federation. At the same time, Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl, described as an "atemporal being." The name for the first episode of the upcoming series has also been dropped — it is titled "The Girl Who Manipulates Time."

Is ‘Rick and Morty: The Anime’ Canon to the Main Series?

Rick and Morty: The Anime was first announced in 2022 by Adult Swim, revealing that the show will feature 10 episodes. The series brought back Takashi Sano, the man behind some of the Rick and Morty 2020 shorts, including "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)."

It has been confirmed that Rick and Morty: The Anime is its own unique project, and will not connect with the events of the main show, which could explain why Tammy returns as an antagonist when she was defeated and killed during the Season 4 finale. The spin-off will feature a new voice cast to play the Smith family. Daniels will voice Rick Sanchez and Jerry Smtih. Morty will be voiced by Gabriel Regojo, Summer will be played by Donna Bella Litton, and Patricia Duran will play Beth and Space Beth.

Rick & Morty: The Anime premieres on Adult Swim on August 15, 2024, at midnight and will be available to stream on Max the next day. Meanwhile, the Japanese dub will come out two days later. You can watch the new trailer above.

Rick and Morty: The Anime (2024) Rick and Morty: The Anime is written and directed by Takashi Sano, known for his work on "Tower of God," will feature 10 episodes of original stories inspired by the main "Rick and Morty" series. Release Date August 15, 2024 Main Genre Animation Seasons 1

Watch on Max