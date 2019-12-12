New ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Clip Reveals Palpatine’s Role in the ‘Star Wars’ Sequel Trilogy

0

*This clip is kiiiiinda spoiler-y, so best beware if you want to go into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker knowing absolutely nothing*

We have officially hit maximum velocity on the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker marketing train, with Disney and Lucasfilm dropping bombs daily to make sure the film hits a billion dollars. That includes this latest clip, which sees Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) seeking some truths from the mysteriously-not-quite-dead Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid).

The new footage sees Kylo—without his mask, an item director J.J. Abrams told us would be important to the story—traveling to whichever dismal-ass planet Palpatine is hanging out on. This could all, of course, be editing trickery, but in the clip, we hear Palpatine call Kylo “my boy”, before telling the former Ben Solo that “I have been every voice you have ever heard inside your head,” as his actual voice switches from Palpatine, to Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), to Darth Vader (James Earl Jones).

That’s kind of a huge reveal, seeing as how it finally confirms Palpatine has been pulling the strings since The Force Awakens. It’s also the first we’ve heard about Serkis and, more surprisingly, Jones providing any voice work to the movie, brief though it is.

Check out the clip below. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker—which also stars Daisy Ridley, Kelly Marie Tran, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac—hits theaters on December 20. For more on the film, here are Collider’s 1-on-1 interviews with Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley, plus the whole cast talkin’ Baby Yoda.