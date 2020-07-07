Is Rockstar About to Announce a New AAA Open-World VR Game?

Rockstar Games rolled out L.A. Noire, the award-winning title from developers at Team Bondi, way back in 2011. The open-world detective story allowed players to make their way through 40s-era L.A. solving crimes and shooting up the bad guys, noire-style. It got a current-gen console update in 2017, and, later that year, a VR tweak with L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files. Now, Sydney-based Video Games Deluxe, the offshoot studio behind the VR title and founded by the game’s writer/director Brendan McNamara, is teasing an all-new AAA open-world VR game for Rockstar. And the news comes from an unexpected source.

In this LinkedIn post, in which VGD is putting out the call for a Game Designer, Senior Animator, and Senior Gameplay Programmer, among others, they tease “an exciting new project” that the Devs are currently developing. Few other details were available, but here’s their full description of the work-in-progress:

Having finished the critically well received L.A.Noire: The V.R. Case Files we are now gearing up for a new project, a AAA open world title in VR for Rockstar. 2020 marks our 7th year of working exclusively for Rockstar in Sydney and we are excited to taking on this ground breaking project. We have a number of job openings in our Sydney studio including Senior Programmers, Engine Programmer, Designer and Animator. If you are interested in one of these positions or would like two speak to someone who works here about VGD please get in touch.

Is it a follow-up / sequel to L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files? Doesn’t look like it. Rockstar has said that this IP was important to them for the better part of a decade now, but we haven’t seen anything come of it since the VR release. And from the way VGD is talking about (and hiring for) this project, it seems like something new entirely. Stay tuned, and if you think you’ve got the creds, feel free to reach out and apply!