Rocksteady’s Long-Rumored Superman Video Game Is Also a Suicide Squad Game

Rocksteady delivered what was easily one of the best superhero video games of all-time with Batman: Arkham Asylum. While the series was a bit of diminishing returns with the follow-ups Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight, no one could deny that the studio built a game that understood Batman and his world. Arkham Asylum in particular lets you feel like you’re Batman as you prey on helpless criminals. The worlds feel gritty and fleshed-out, and while the move to an open-world design led to mixed results (trying to do stealth missions in a Batmobile remains an ill-conceived decision), their impact can’t be denied.

It’s been five years since Arkham Knight and developer Rocksteady has been silent since then although there’s been rumors that they were working on a Superman game, which would be a curious move since there has never been a good Superman game, particularly because it’s hard to have fun when your character is always in god mode. But if anyone had earned the benefit of the doubt, it would be Rocksteady.

With DC’s Fandome on the horizon, the studio has now teased their upcoming game, and it’s not just Superman—it’s also Suicide Squad. The poster shows the Man of Steel with his back turned and the Suicide Squad logo as crosshairs on his head. So what does this mean? Will players be both Superman and the Suicide Squad? Are they Superman hunting the Suicide Squad or the Suicide Squad hunting Superman? What kind of game are we getting here?

Expect more details when DC Fandome launches on August 22nd, and expect that the game will be for next-gen consoles, the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

