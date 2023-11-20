After a historic 118-day strike (the longest in the union's history), SAG-AFTRA has formed a tentative deal with the AMPTP and Hollywood's studios. With a deal finally struck, the industry's biggest upcoming productions can finally get back to work, with hugely anticipated projects like Deadpool 3, Beetlejuice 2, and more resuming production after the long delay. Formulating a deal that ensures fair and equal compensation for actors in the industry was certainly long overdue, yet even though the announced tentative deal puts an end to the long strike, some members of the industry aren't satisfied with some of the compromises SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP made (particularly as it pertains to artificial intelligence).

While these deals typically have a lot of red tape attached, a full summary of the interim SAG-AFTRA deal was released shortly after the deal was announced. We'll give you the cliff notes of that summary here, but you can also find the full details released by SAG-AFTRA by clicking here. Regardless, for information on the historic deal and what it means for the rest of the entertainment industry going forward, here is everything we know so far about the SAG-AFTRA tentative deal with Hollywood's studios.

What Does The SAG-AFTRA Tentative Deal With Hollywood's Studios Include?

Before going into a deeper analysis of the implications this deal may or may not have on the entertainment and moviemaking industries, we'll begin by sharing what precisely the deal includes. All of this comes directly from SAG-AFTRA's official summary of SAG-AFTRA's Tentative Agreement:

"Scope, Term, and Wages"

Image via SAG-AFTRA

The first element to go over in the SAG-AFTRA Tentative Agreement pertains to wages, beginning with how the new deal will succeed the 2020 "Agreements." These pertain to the 2020 Producer-SAG-Aftrer Codified Basic Agreement and the 2020 SAG-AFTRA Television Agreement. The new payment agreements agreed upon officially went into effect on November 9, 2023, and will continue to be valid all the way to June 30, 2026. These agreements ensure a significant and continued increase in the minimum compensation for SAG-AFTRA members. As of November 9, minimums have since increased by a total of 7%, and that number will increase in the following years. Minimums will then increase by 4% on July 1st, 2024, and then increase by 3.5% on July 1, 2025.

"Streaming Bonus for High Budget SVOD Programs" and "Residuals"

Image by Jefferson Chacon

SVOD (Streaming Video On Demand) payment is another big issue that actors have been contesting with the ongoing rise of streaming. For high-budget streaming and on-demand productions, there will now be a bonus period for actors within the first 90 days of a project's life cycle, for which a bonus will be paid if more than 20% of a streaming platform's subscriber base watches it. This will officially go into effect on January 1, 2024.

This leads to residual changes, which outline new residual plans for theatrical feature films, television shows, and SVOD programs. The residuals for movies and shows outside streaming have been tweaked and changed, but the big changes here come for streaming. The case of Aaron Paul's lack of compensation for Breaking Bad's successful Netflix run is just one example of streamers not paying their actors fairly. Not only are residuals now highly dependent on a project's viewer base, as mentioned above, but streamers will now be required to share their viewership data on a project, which is something that was previously commonly concealed by streaming platforms.

Other Information Covered in the SAG-AFTRA Tentative Deal

Image by Jefferson Chacon

Wages, AI usage, and residuals were the three major reasons for the strike, but the agreement also includes numerous other notable changes. These include various guidelines for casting processes, representation and inclusion, sexual harassment prevention, and more, all of which are intended to create a safer and more productive space for the entertainment industry. Of course, the deal also ratifies an end to the 118-day strike.

What Is the SAG-AFTRA Stance On AI?

Artificial Intelligence has frequently been depicted as pure science fiction in filmmaking, yet it now poses a genuine threat to jobs in the industry. That is why AI was, is, and continues to be a subject of significant contention in the strike and its aftermath.

"Artificial Intelligence (Digital Replication and Alteration of Performers)"

As such, the SAG-AFTRA Tentative Agreement lists some significant details on how AI is to be utilized and handled going forward, starting with "digital replication and alteration of performers." The deal first clearly outlines that there are two types of recognized AI recreations: Employment-Based Digital Replicas and Independently-Created Digital Replicas.

An Employment-Based Digital Replica is defined as follows:

"A replica of the voice or likeness of the performer that is created: (i) in connection with employment on a motion picture under this Agreement; (ii) using digital technology; (iii) with the performer’s physical participation; and (iv) is for the purpose of portraying the performer in photography or sound track in which the performer did not actually perform."

In short, these AI recreations are ones that utilize the subject being replicated. For example, if Nicolas Cage recorded footage to recreate his Superman in AI for The Flash, that would be considered an Employment-Based Digital Replica. Furthermore, the definition also includes other guidelines required for Employment-Based Digital Replicas, including clear and conspicuous consent, at least 48 hours advanced notice, and work-day compensation no less than a performer's minimum. The deal also specifies that the use of an Employment-Based Digital Replica, be it for a single project or multiple projects, must be consented to and agreed upon by both parties.

An Independently Created Digital Replica is defined as follows:

"(i) intended to create, and does create, the clear impression that the asset is a natural performer whose voice and/or likeness is recognizable as the voice and/or likeness of an identifiable natural performer; (ii) performing in the role of a character (and not as the natural performer himself/herself); and (iii) no employment arrangement for the motion picture in which the Independently Created Digital Replica will be used exists with the natural performer in the role being portrayed by the asset."

These are AI recreations that are created without a subject's direct involvement but still have the approval of either the subject or their representation. This is likely the category that Warner Music's upcoming AI-generated Édith Piaf biopic would fall under, as the subject has since passed on and couldn't be directly involved. Many of the guidelines that apply to Employment-Based Digital Replicas also apply to Independently Created Digital Replicas, but where this gets a little tricky is the latter's exceptions for the First Amendment, which makes exceptions for criticism, satire, biographical works, and more.

For both types of replicas, the deal also outlines if, when, and how they can be digitally altered, limiting substantial changes outside of editing, VFX work, and more.

"Artificial Intelligence (Generative Artificial Intelligence)"

Image by Jefferson Chacon

Another definition outlined in the deal is that of a "Synthetic Performer", which is defined as follows:

"(1) is intended to create, and does create, the clear impression that the asset is a natural performer who is not recognizable as any identifiable natural performer; (2) is not voiced by a natural person; (3) is not a Digital Replica ; and (4) no employment arrangement for the motion picture exists with a natural performer in the role being portrayed by the asset."

This is essentially a performer created 100% through AI and is not based on an existing person, but is meant to emulate a human performer. This is certainly new territory that has only been flirted with in the AI field, but it does set a precedent for artificial actors in film and television.

"Artificial Intelligence (Digital Replication and Alteration of Background Actors)"

Yet another contentious aspect of AI usage in filmmaking is the scanning of background actors without their consent, which there have been multiple alleged cases in recent years like Gladiator 2. The new deal makes it explicitly clear that, just like other starring actors that are being scanned for AI, consent must be given by background actors for AI scans with 48 hours advanced notice and with compensation for their time and work. Scanning a background actor for AI purposes would also require a brief description of the scan's intended use.

What The New SAG-AFTRA Deal Means For You

Image by Annamaria Ward

The vast majority of what's included in the SAG-AFTRA Tentative Deal really is good news. Actors are now going to get paid much more reasonable and fair compensation for their work, especially when it comes to the Wild West frontier, which is the world of streaming. Residuals and bonuses for streaming projects are much more clearly defined and should lead to a much more productive ecosystem for an entertainment medium that is already struggling to stay sustainable. Other information, such as stricter guidelines for casting and other quality improvements, are also big pluses.

However, there is still the CGI elephant in the room, which is AI, which remains the most controversial aspect of the tentative deal. Despite being the longest and most detailed part of the tentative deal's summary, many of the agreed-upon AI guidelines still feel a bit vague and open to loopholes and interpretation. Disagreements on AI are widely believed to be the reason why the strike took so long to resolve, as its cost-cutting potential was just too alluring for the AMPTP to ignore. This made compromises on AI inevitable for a prospective deal, but many AI critics in and affiliated with SAG-AFTRA are understandably against any AI usage in the industry because of its grave implications on the job market. It's a reasonable position, but it's a topic that Hollywood's elite were likely unwilling to budge on even if it meant a faster deal.

The deal is certainly a step in the right direction, especially as it requires AI usage to have explicit consent from a party (though the potential First Amendment loopholes are abundant). Still, the future of AI in popular media is very uncertain and may continue to be so with possible legislative action being taken against it. The entertainment industry may get back to work now with some great new changes, but the possibility of another strike in the near future is more than possible should AI remain such a contentious topic.