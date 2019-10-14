Sarah Silverman and HBO Team Up for Late Night Pilot and Hour-Long Special

0

After cutting her teeth on legendary HBO sketch show Mr. Show, and producing the stand-up special Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles for the network, Sarah Silverman is back in business with HBO. Reeling from the cancellation of her acclaimed, Emmy-nominated Hulu series I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman, Variety reports that Silverman has signed a deal to bring two projects to HBO: A traditional stand-up comedy special (well, as “traditional” as Silverman can get), and a late night talk show pilot.

At the moment, HBO’s late night slate runs the gamut from “beloved and acclaimed” (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver) to “controversial and one time James Corden had to scold the host” (Real Time with Bill Maher). Should it go to series, what would Silverman’s take on the genre be interested in dissecting? Generally, she says it would be a series of “weighing in on the mishigas of the week and taking live video calls,” the latter of which sounds novel and delightful for the novel and delightful comedian. “I’m as passionate talking about my face-washing routine as I am talking about why billionaires cost us money… Nothing’s off the table and nothing’s too high or low brow for me. I mean – look at my face – I’m literally all brow.”

It would be wonderful for Silverman’s late night program (as of yet untitled) to make it to air. Partially because of her talent, compassion, and joie de vivre, but also because with the notable exceptions of Lilly Singh and Samantha Bee, pretty much every late night talk show host is a dang man. More female representation, including eyebrows, would be a welcome fit into the boys’ club of late night comedy.

But even if Silverman’s pilot stalls at that stage, we’ll at least have a new hour-long special to look forward to. And Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO Programming, spoke highly of her and Silverman’s new partnership: “Sarah is truly a comedic force of nature and we’re so happy to have her back on HBO.” We’re not saying that Vanellope von Schweetz needs to make a cameo appearance…

