The Big Picture Paramount Pictures is rebooting the iconic Scary Movie franchise, set for release in 2025 after the last installment in 2013.

The new film will be produced by Neal H. Moritz, known for Fast and Furious and Sonic the Hedgehog, under Paramount's deal with Miramax.

Scary Movie series has raked in $896 million globally, with the original film earning $278 million, making it a box office success.

The gold standard of parody film franchises is about to get a new lease on life. Paramount Pictures announced during CinemaCon 2024 that they are developing a reboot of Scary Movie, the iconic series that parodied classic horror, sci-fi and slasher films. This will mark the first new chapter in the series since Scary Movie 5, which was released in 2013. Few details have been released, but the project is expected to begin filming later this year for a 2025 release.

Paramount is helming the new Scary Movie through its first-look deal with Miramax Films, the studio behind the first four films in the franchise. While no director has been announced, the new Scary Movie will be produced by Neal H. Moritz. The super-producer has helmed high-grossing affairs such as the Fast and Furious franchise and the Sonic the Hedgehog films. He also has horror experience under his belt, having produced the 1997 slasher classic I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The original film in the series, simply titled Scary Movie, was released in 2000 and directed by Keenan Ivory Wayans. It starred Anna Faris, Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, and Regina Hall. The film served as a large-scale parody of popular horror films at the time, mainly Scream and the aforementioned I Know What You Did Last Summer. The success of the first film, and the popularity of Faris' aloof, often naive character Cindy Campbell, led to Scary Movie 2 being released in 2001, with all four stars reprising their roles in a parody of The Exorcist, The Poltergeist, and others. In 2003, Scary Movie 3 was released, mostly parodying the film The Ring. This was followed by Scary Movie 4 in 2006, which parodied The Grudge and War of the Worlds. Scary Movie 5, the first installment not to star Faris and Hall, parodied the Planet of the Apes franchise and Paranormal Activity.

'Scary Movie' Has Performed Well at the Box Office

Close

The Scary Movie films have arguably been the most successful parody style projects ever. The five films have grossed a combined $896 million at the worldwide box office. The original film remains the most successful financially, having brought in $278 million globally. This is followed by Scary Movie 3, which grossed $220 million, Scary Movie 4 with $178 million, Scary Movie 2 with $141 million, and Scary Movie 5 with $72 million.

Beyond being the lowest-grossing film in the franchise, Scary Movie 5 was also panned by critics and fans alike, partially due to its deviation from other installments in the series and the absence of Faris and Hall. No casting has been announced for the new reboot yet, so it remains to be seen if any of the original players will be returning.

An exact release date for Scary Movie hasn't been revealed. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.