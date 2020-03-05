New ‘Scoob!’ Trailer Introduces Scooby-Doo & Shaggy to Mark Wahlberg’s Blue Falcon

Considering they’ve charmed (and slightly spooked) audiences for generations, it’s hard to believe that Scooby-Doo and the gang haven’t made their way to a theatrical animated feature yet, but break out your flashlights and watch out for masked boogeymen, because Scoob! is here to fix that. Except, you might not see so many classic masked mischief-makers and spooky antics in this one. Warner Bros. has debuted a new trailer for their upcoming animated take on the Hanna-Barbera classic, and it’s teasing Shaggy and Scooby-Doo’s most otherworldly, epic adventure yet.

In fact, in Scoob!, they find themselves on a bonafide space ship, where they meet fellow classic Hanna-Barbera characters Dynomutt (Ken Jeong) and Blue Falcon (Mark Wahlberg). Directed by Tony Cervone (a Scooby-Doo veteran who served as supervising producer on the early 2010s series Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated and directed 2015’s Scooby-Doo! and KISS: Rock and Roll Mystery), the film also boasts one heck of a voice ensemble. The new Mystery Inc. gang features Gina Rodriguez as Velma; Amanda Seyfried as Daphne; Zac Efron as Fred; Will Forte as Shaggy; and Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo. Scoob! also stars Kiersey Clemons as Dee Dee and Jason Isaacs as the infamous Dick Dastardly.

Scoob! arrives in theaters on May 15. For now, you can meet the new Dynomutt and Blue Falcon in the trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Scoob!: