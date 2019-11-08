Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Gang Get a New Look in First ‘Scoob!’ Images

0

If there’s one thing I learned from spending a week with my nephews over Halloween season, it’s that there’s never, never, enough Scooby-Doo. Fortunately, for folks who love the Mystery Gang (or their kiddos who do,) Scooby’s heading back to theaters for the first time since 2004’s Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, and this time he’s back in animation. But that doesn’t mean the gang doesn’t have a new look.

Warner Bros. has revealed the first images from Scoob!, the new animated feature based on the beloved children’s mystery cartoon, and the gang is back with an updated 3D GGI animation makeover. The studio announced the film in 2014, and it finally hits theaters next spring.

Scoob! features Zac Efron as Fred, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne, Gina Rodriguez as Velma, Will Forte as Shaggy, and Frank Welker reprising his longtime role as the voice of Scooby-Doo. The film is meant to launch a shared universe of animated Hanna-Barbera characters because, sure! Why not? Their other famous properties include The Flinstones, Yogi Bear, and Tom & Jerry. Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, and Kiersey Clemons are on board for Scoob! to provide additional voices.

Scoob! is directed by Tony Cervone, a longtime producer and director on Hanna-Barbera projects who previously directed the 2015 DTV feature Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Fock and Roll Mystery. The screenplay comes from Kelly Freemon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen) with a story by Matt Lieberman.

Scoob! arrives in theaters on May 15. Check out the first-look images below.