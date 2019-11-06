New ‘Servant’ Trailer Reveals M. Night Shyamalan’s Creepy New Apple TV+ Series

0

Apple TV+ has unveiled the new, full-length trailer for the upcoming Apple Original series Servant. Executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan, the half-hour psychological thriller follows a Philadelphia couple mourning the tragic loss of their baby. As a coping mechanism, the mother (Lauren Ambrose) treats a baby doll as if it’s actually their child, still living—to the point that the couple hire a nanny to take care of the baby while they’re gone. But further secrets remain, and new terrors await.

This trailer is mighty effective, and I’m incredibly curious to see how this plays out in serialized form. Toby Kebbell is a tremendous performer so I love seeing him get an acting showcase like this, and Shyamalan’s iconic shot composition is front and center in this series. So yeah, I’m in.

Check out the new Servant trailer below. Created and executive produced by Tony Basgallop (24: Live Another Day), the series also stars Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint and premieres on Apple TV+ on November 28th.

For a full list of all the TV shows and movies coming to Apple TV+, click here.