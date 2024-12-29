The year 2024 was a great one for television shows. Not only did fabulous TV series return with new seasons, like Silo, Shrinking, and True Detective, but brand-new shows were introduced as well. Some came near the beginning of the year so it’s easy to forget just how amazing they were.

The best new shows of 2024 include a mix of titles, from thrillers to dramas, procedurals to romantic shows, ones based on superhero or movie franchise characters and some featuring unique new stories that captivated audiences.

10 ‘Cross’

Created by Ben Watkins

Image via Prime Video

Based on the character Alex Cross from the James Patterson novel series, Aldis Hodge takes on the persona previously played by Morgan Freeman and Tyler Perry in other film interpretations. The episodic nature of Cross, however, lends itself to a more intriguing and deeper story that follows the titular character, a homicide detective and forensic psychologist who has a special knack for tapping into the minds of killers.

The first season of the series follows Cross’ journey hunting down a twisted serial killer while also simultaneously dealing with the grief of the loss of his wife and protecting his kids from a mysterious person tormenting him and his family. The crime thriller is gripping, dark, and keeps viewers guessing through its first eight episodes. Cross was renewed for a second season before the first even premiered.

7 10 Cross Release Date November 14, 2024 Cast Aldis Hodge , Isaiah Mustafa , Juanita Jennings , Alona Tal , Samantha Walkes , Caleb Elijah , Melody Hurd , Jennifer Wigmore , Eloise Mumford , Ryan Eggold , Johnny Ray Gill , Stacie Greenwell , Mercedes de la Zerda , Sharon Taylor , Dwain Murphy , Karen Robinson , Matt Baram , Siobhan Murphy , Jason Rogel , Chaunteé Schuler Irving , Ann Hamilton , Ashley Rios , Richard Waugh Main Genre Crime Seasons 1 Creator(s) Ben Watkins Writers Ben Watkins Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Expand

Watch on Prime

9 ‘Dark Matter’

Created by Blake Crouch

Image via Apple TV+

Another show based on a novel, the author Blake Crouch, also serves as creator and showrunner of this series, ensuring it stays true to his writing. A sci-fi thriller, Dark Matter centers around Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton), a physicist in Chicago who winds up in an alternate version of his life. Desperate to return home to his “real” life, the stakes are raised when he feels threatened by his alternate self who is trying to take over his family.

Also starring Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, and Jimmi Simpson, Dark Matter, one of the best shows on Apple TV+, was renewed for a second season mere months after the first premiered. The nine-episode inaugural season has received rave reviews, though it’s a slow burn given the episodic format.

Dark Matter Release Date May 7, 2024 Cast Jennifer Connelly , Joel Edgerton , Alice Braga , Jimmi Simpson , Dayo Okeniyi , Oakes Fegley , Amanda Brugel , Matthew Amador , Rolando Boyce , William Smillie , Joe Dioletto , Snag Flynn , Arti Ishak , Elvis Garcia , Jenne Kang , Peter Sipla , Kathryn Acosta , Madelyn DePorter , Bassam Abdelfattah , Brenann Stacker , Beacon Bowman , Tara Mallen , Kate Eastman , Kyle Connors , Meghan Maureen McDonough Producers Don Kurt , Joel Edgerton , Matt Tolmach , David Manpearl , Blake Crouch , Megan McDonnell Network Apple TV+ Directors Jakob Verbruggen , Alik Sakharov , Roxann Dawson , Logan George Expand

Watch on Apple TV+

8 ‘Nobody Wants This’

Created by Erin Foster

Image via Netflix

A surprise hit, Nobody Wants This is inspired by the real-life experiences of its creator, Erin Foster. Kristen Bell stars as Joanne, a sex and dating podcaster who meets a handsome young man named Noah (Adam Brody) and they share a clear mutual attraction. But things get complicated when Joanne learns that Noah is actually a rabbi whose beliefs clash with her agnostic, non-religious beliefs.

Despite all signs suggesting the relationship won’t work, Joanne’s open-minded attitude and Noah’s unconventional style mean the pair find themselves drawn to one another, despite their differences. A wonderful rom-com about forbidden love and breaking misconceptions, Nobody Wants This captured hearts and swiftly received a second season renewal.

Nobody Wants This Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 6, 2024 Cast Kristen Bell , Adam Brody​ , Justine Lupe , Timothy Simons , Jackie Tohn , Tovah Feldshuh , Paul Ben-Victor , Sherry Cola , Stephanie Faracy , Emily Arlook , Shiloh Bearman , Stephen Tobolowsky , Michael Hitchcock , D'Arcy Carden , Eric Satterberg Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Erin Foster Writers Erin Foster Streaming Service(s) Netflix Expand

7 ‘A Man on the Inside’

Created by Michael Schur

Image via Netflix

Ted Danson proves that he still has comedic chops and continues to deliver strong performances well into his 70s with A Man on the Inside. The adorable comedy from Michael Schur, the man behind hits like The Good Place (in which Danson also stars), The Office, and Parks and Recreation, is about Charles (Danson), a man who takes a job undercover at a retirement home. Now widowed and retired from his job as a college professor, he decides to pass his time by working as an assistant for a private detective, and this job seems tailor-made for him. The goal? Find a missing ruby necklace.

There are a lot of reasons you should watch A Man on the Inside. It’s based on the documentary The Mole Agent, which told the real-life story of Sergio Chamy, a widower who was hired by a PI to infiltrate a nursing home in Chile. His motivations were to investigate mistreatment of residents in the home. But since A Man on the Inside takes a much lighter approach, it makes the show both fun and heartwarming.

Watch on Netflix

6 ‘High Potential’

Created by Drew Goddard

Image via ABC

It’s a rarity that a cookie-cutter procedural would make a list of the best new shows of any year, since they’re a dime a dozen. But there’s something unique and intrinsically likeable about High Potential. Kaitlin Olson stars as Morgan, a single mother who works as a night cleaner in a police station to make ends meet. But when the officers discover that she has an incredible intellect, high IQ, and a knack for seeing cases in ways they can’t, she is offered a job as a consultant. The series follows her antics as she tries to acclimate to her new life and responsibilities, while her new colleagues, particularly detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), must learn how to tolerate her quirks.

The crime drama, based on the French and Belgian series HPI, offers a mix of serious moments, high action, and humor. The cases are similar to ones in other procedurals, with a new case to solve every episode. But there’s something interesting about the overarching story and the dynamic between Morgan and Karadec. It’s so believably engaging and one of the many reasons to watch High Potential.

High Potential Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 17, 2024 Cast Javicia Leslie , Kaitlin Olson , Deniz Akdeniz , Amirah J , Matthew Lamb , Judy Reyes , Daniel Sunjata Garret Dillahunt , TJ Lee , Kayvon Esmaili , Ariella Amar , Michelle C. Bonilla , Kerry O'Malley , Graham Rogers , Maia Jae Bastidas , Pamela Roylance , Rosslyn Luke , Sebastien Roberts Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Creator(s) Drew Goddard Expand

5 ‘Bad Monkey’

Created by Bill Lawrence

Image via Apple TV+

Viewers either love or hate Vince Vaughn, but even naysayers can appreciate his fast-talking, arrogant persona in Bad Monkey because it fits like a glove to the character. He’s Andrew Yancy in the black comedy crime drama, a former police detective who has been relegated to conducting restaurant inspections after getting into trouble. Desperate to go back to his old job, when an intriguing case lands on his lap, he thinks solving it might be just the ticket. But through his investigations, Andrew uncovers a web of lies, deceit, murder, and danger.

Set in Miami and The Bahamas, watching Bad Monkey is like taking a vacation vicariously through the screen, sipping on margaritas while diving into a captivating group of characters playing out their scenes. While Vaughn is the star, Meredith Hagner is a scene stealer and Jodie Turner-Smith as an Obeah practicing woman known as Dragon Queen adds another element of charm. Bad Monkey, based on the Carl Hiaasen novel of the same name, is deliciously bingeable through all 10 episodes.

4 ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’

Created by Jon Watts, Christopher Ford

Image via Disney+

It might seem like Star Wars has covered every imaginable angle already, but if Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is any indication, there’s plenty more story to tell. This sci-fi adventure series centers around a young cast of characters, four kids who become lost in the galaxy. They embark on an adventure to find their way back home, which leads to interesting encounters.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew takes place at the same time as The Mandalorian and thus, after the events in Return of the Jedi. It’s a coming-of-age tale that fans of the franchise will love and that’s perfect for younger generation of fans as well. While most of the cast are young actors who are new to the scene, the show is led by veteran actor Jude Law as Force-user Jod Na Nawood.

3 ‘The Penguin’

Created by Lauren LeFranc

Image via HBO

Fans of DC Comics movies and the franchise overall will love The Penguin, which sees Colin Farrell reprise his The Batman role as the titular character, the criminal mastermind running Gotham City’s underworld. The story picks up after the events in The Batman and follows his rise to power from Oz Cobb to the deformed villain known as The Penguin.

Also starring Cristin Milioti,