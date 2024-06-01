Summer is officially here, which, for many, means pulling back the curtains and heading outside into the sunshine. However, there's a chance you might want to stay inside for a little while, at least to indulge in Apple TV+'s newest batch of content. June has always promised blockbusters, with some major movies hitting the big screen, including the likes of Inside Out 2 and the next addition to the Bad Boys franchise. However, if you can't get down to your local theater, fear not, as your favorite streamer has you as covered as ever.

May was a successful month for the streamer, with new hits like Dark Matter and a fourth season of Andy Wolton's Trying keeping everyone glued to their screens. Although low on quantity, June looks to be matching the same high level of quality as its predecessor, with a huge new series and a Cannes Film Festival favorite documentary on offer. So, with that in mind, here is a look at everything coming to Apple TV+ this June.

'Presumed Innocent'

Available: June 14, 2024 Genre: Legal Thriller Created by: David E. Kelley Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel

Based on Scott Turow's 1987 novel of the same name, Presumed Innocent sees Jake Gyllenhaal both starring and executive producing a story about a twisted criminal mystery. Set in the confines of the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office, Gyllenhaal plays prosecutor Rusty Sabich, a man who swiftly becomes the number one suspect in a murder investigation. Not used to defending his own reputation, things become trickier for Rusty when the true horrors of the crime are slowly revealed.

Not a series for the faint-hearted, certainly if the source material is anything to go by, Presumed Innocent looks to be the next big-budget offering from Apple TV, with each month seemingly highlighted by an intricate and high-profile drama. Bolstered by an eye-catching cast, the series also stars the likes of Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, and others. A twisted tale of deceit and danger, this series is sure to keep its viewers guessing, with the original novel celebrated for being both narratively inventive and superbly chilling. Simply put, exciting and dramatic treats lay in wait for anyone set to watch Presumed Innocent.

'Bread & Roses'

Available: June 21, 2024 Genre: Documentary Director: Sahra Mani

A documentary that boasts rave reviews, Bread & Roses offers a brutally real insight into the women of Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, directly following its capture by the Taliban in 2021. Following three affected lives, the film looks deep into their identities as both Afghan women and, simply, women, with their autonomy stripped and the fight to regain some of their basic human rights painfully close to unwinnable.

Sometimes a movie is much more than its form and medium, with cinema simply the vessel for depicting a harrowing tale that sadly tears its way through many communities on the planet. Bread & Roses is by no means an easy watch, but nor should it be, with the subject at its heart deserving of being done terrifying but fair justice. The movie was a Cannes Film Festival Selection and Golden Eye nominee, with many praising its raw power and poignancy for its success. Directed by Sahra Mani, the movie is executive-produced by the acclaimed Nobel Peace Prize-winning human rights advocate Malala Yousafzai.

'Land of Women'

Available: June 26, 2024 Genre: Dramedy, Thriller Created by: Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira Cast: Eva Longoria, Carmen Maura, Santiago Cabrera

Based on the award-winning author Sandra Barneda's bestselling novel, Land of Women stars Golden Globe-nominee Eva Longoria as Gala, a woman whose joyful New York life is suddenly destroyed when her husband implicates their family in a financial crime. Fearing for her and her loved ones' safety, Gala flees to a quaint Spanish town that, coincidentally, her mother also fled to some 50 years prior.

A grand tale of crime juxtaposed with an intricate tale of family values, Land of Women is both a gripping drama and an emotionally poignant tale of womanhood. Filmed in gorgeous Barcelona, get ready for gorgeous Spanish sunsets and town squares perfect for making you want to get away just like the central characters. With the series filmed in both Spanish and English, and starring a major star like Longoria, clearly Apple are putting plenty of hope into this diasporic tale, and rightfully so, with this a story that has at least something that anyone can find relatable.

'Fancy Dance'

Available: June 28, 2024 Genre: Drama Director: Eric Tremblay Cast: Lily Gladstone, Shea Wigham, Audrey Wasilewski

Written, directed, and produced by rising star Eric Tremblay, Fancy Dance tells the story of Jax, played by the brilliant Lily Gladstone, who cares for her niece, Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson), following the disappearance of her sister. With social pressures and the potential of losing the rights to her niece on the horizon, Jax decides to ramp up the search for her sister, which unravels not just mysteries about her and her family, but inconsistencies and injustices against Indigenous women.

Educational and entertaining, Gladstone's run of top performances in top projects is nothing short of remarkable, with this just another feather to her now acclaimed bow. First premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival to positive reviews, Fancy Dance is equal parts soft and gripping, with its drama sincerely urgent for a modern audience. Not just a wonderful display of some exciting acting talent, Fancy Dance is also a masterfully crafted story that unpacks a range of desperate and humbling emotions, illustrated by the original screenplay's inclusion on the Cannes Screenplay List in May 2022. Out of all the exciting content coming to Apple TV this month, this is one you most definitely won't want to miss.