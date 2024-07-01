This July marks the end of several successful, popular, and critically acclaimed shows and series on Netflix. From hit shows like Cobra Kai to equally popular foreign-language shows like Elite, this month will see the end of several titles that have been running for the last few years. But July will also see many new beginnings, with long-awaited series like Exploding Kittens, and an all-new historical black comedy drama with The Decameron. Now, without further ado, dive into our handpicked list of 7 new shows coming to Netflix this July and when you can watch them.

'Star Trek: Prodigy' (Season 2)

Available On July 1, 2024 Created By Kevin and Dan Hageman Cast Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Jason Mantzoukas, Angus Imrie, Dee Bradley Baker Episodes 20

The franchise’s first solely 3D animated series and a part of Alex Kurtzman’s expanded Star Trek Universe, Star Trek: Prodigy is ready to take off with a brand-new, second season. Created by Kevin and Dan Hageman (The Lego Movie), Star Trek: Prodigy is set five years from the end of Star Trek: Voyager, when the USS Voyager returns to Earth. In a bingeworthy, 20-episode second season, the six young outcasts, now called the Prodigy Crew, are assigned a new mission where they join Admiral Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) to visit an alternate future timeline to rescue Captain Chakotay (Robert Beltran). Since its release, Star Trek: Prodigy has been a huge hit among fans and has already earned a Children's and Family Emmy Award for its production design.

'Vikings: Valhalla' (Season 3)

Available On July 11, 2024 Created By Jeb Stuart Cast Leo Suter, Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Florian Munteanu, Goran Višnjić Episodes 8

After three seasons, Vikings: Valhalla is coming to an end. The Netflix original is created by Jeb Stuart, best known for writing Die Hard and The Fugitive. Vikings: Valhalla picks up 100 years after the events of Vikings and explores the evolution of three of the most famous Vikings in history. The series continues the legacy of the Norsemen and explores tensions between the descendants of the Vikings and the native English rulers, beginning in 1002 at the St. Brice’s Day massacre, and ending with the Battle of Stamford Bridge in 1066. Season 3 will also see two new characters – General George Maniakes (Florian Munteanu), a fearless Byzantine general, and the legendary, Erik the Red (Goran Višnjić). Premiered in February 2022, Vikings: Valhalla has earned a positive reception so far. The series has also spawned a mobile strategy game of the same name, developed by Emerald City Games.

Exploding Kittens (Season 1)

Available On July 12, 2024 Created By Matthew Inman and Shane Kosakowski Cast Tom Ellis, Sasheer Zamata, Ally Maki, Mark Proksch, Suzy Nakamura

Possibly a dream come true for many, the bestselling card game is now a television series. Exploding Kittens is a Netflix original, adult animated series created by Shane Kosakowski (Beavis and the Butt-Head) and Matthew Inman, who created the game. Exploding Kittens follows “the eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell reaches epic proportions when both God and the Devil are sent to Earth - in the bodies of chunky house cats.” As the two most powerful beings of the universe take the form of a five-pound furball, they unleash chaos and mayhem of epic purr-portions. Lucifer-star Tom Ellis features as the voice of Godcat/God and Woke’s Sasheer Zamata as the voice of his eternal opposite, Devilcat/Beelzebubstar, with The Office’s Greg Daniels and Beavis and the Butt-Head’s Mike Judge as producers for the series. As revealed in its official trailers, the series promises to be full of crazy, fun, and feline-filled misadventures. Exploding Kittens joins Netflix’s steadily growing library of original animated shows like Blue Eye Samurai, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Masters of the Universe: Revolution, and more, across genres and art styles. The animated series will also influence future expansions of the game by integrating themes, artwork, and characters from the show.

Cobra Kai (Season 6 Part 1)

Available on July 18, 2024 Created By Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg Cast Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan Episodes 5

Nearly two years since its last season, the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai is landing this summer. Billed as the “biggest, baddest” season, the final chapter is split into three parts of five episodes each, with the first part releasing in July, the second in November 2024, and the third part sometime in 2025, making it the show’s longest season. Continuing the 40-year-old legacy of the beloved franchise, Cobra Kai serves as a direct sequel to the hit 1980s The Karate Kid films. Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai picks up 34 years since the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their iconic roles of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, respectively, from the films. Once again, the two find themselves pitted against each other as Johnny reopens the infamous Cobra Kai dojo and reignites their 30-year-old rivalry. The upcoming Season 6 will wrap up several plotlines and see Johnny and Daniel finally work together to defeat Cobra Kai once and for all. The Primetime Emmy Award-nominated series marks a major step in the ever-expanding Miyagiverse.

Sweet Home (Season 3)

Available On July 19, 2024 Created By Studio Dragon Cast Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young Episodes 8

Another hit series ending this July, Sweet Home returns with its third and final season, in an ultimate battle to save everything. The South Korean apocalyptic horror series created by Studio Dragon is based on the eponymous webtoon, written by Kim Carnby and illustrated by Hwang Young-chan. Sweet Home tells the story of Cha Hyun-soo, played by Song Kang (My Demon), a lonesome high school student living alone in an apartment after losing his whole family in a tragic accident. When deadly monsters suddenly start appearing and attacking everyone, he teams up with several residents to fight the grotesque creatures and save as many people as they can. In the second season, their fight continues while Hyun-Soo looks for a vaccine. In the upcoming final season, Sweet Home Season 3 will dive further into the origins of the main characters and explore their strengths and weaknesses, while also answering the unresolved questions from Season 2. As the Season 3 trailer reveals, the final chapter of the horror series will feature “people being sucked into ominous cocoons, teasing the rise of neohumans, a new species that could alter the course of the saga,” which will further question the fate of humanity.

The Decameron (Season 1)

Available On July 25, 2024 Created By Kathleen Jordan Cast Zosia Mamet, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Tanya Reynolds, Amar Chadha- Patel, Jessica Plummer Episodes 9

A medieval comedy series set on the theme of “class struggles in the season of a pandemic,” The Decameron, is inspired by the eponymous 14th-century short story collection by Giovanni Boccaccio. The all-new period comedy, set during the bubonic plague of 1348, follows a bunch of nobles and their servants and aides who retreat to the Tuscan countryside and take shelter in Villa Santa. While they wait out the raging pandemic outside, the misfit group indulges in incessant lavishness and debauchery, drowning themselves in wine and sex, which quickly breeds chaos and leads to a struggle for survival. The Decameron hails from creator and showrunner Kathleen Jordan, who is best known for her previous work like Teenage Bounty Hunters and American Princess. Published between 1300-1375, the collection contains 100 tales, told by seven young women and three men, who take shelter in a secluded villa outside Florence to escape the city afflicted by the Black Death. The original collection explores various subjects like satire, sex, nudity, slapstick humor, and more. The stories had been earlier adapted into a 1971 Italian movie of the same name, written and directed by Pier Paolo Pasolini. Netflix’s The Decameron uses the same premise in a dark humor narrative.

Elite (Season 8)

Available On July 26, 2024 Created By Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona Cast Omar Ayuso, André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere, Mirela Balić, Gleb Abrosimov Episodes 8

Six years and eight seasons later, the hit Spanish-language teen drama and one of Netflix’s longest-running foreign language originals, is about to bid farewell to its fans. Created by Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona, Elite follows a group of students at Las Encinas, a fictional elite high school that caters to the wealthy and privileged. The earlier seasons focus on three working-class students who earn a scholarship and join the school and how they navigate their high school life, romance, friendships, and class differences with other students. Following the cliffhanger Season 7 finale, Elite Season 8, we will see our favorite characters dealing with a new, mysterious incident before the school year ends and they graduate. Since its premiere in 2018, Elite has earned great acclaim from fans and critics for its script, performance, and themes. The GLAAD Media Awards-winning series has been praised for addressing and sparking conversation on critical socio-cultural and adolescent issues like homosexuality, classism, parental neglect, and drug abuse. But there are also several light-hearted and romantic moments that balance the narrative. An official Indian adaptation of Elite, titled Class, was released in February 2023.

