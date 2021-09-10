If you’re looking for a new show to watch this month, HBO Max is preparing to launch a handful of new and returning series to satisfying all your binge-viewing needs. The streaming service has quickly solidified itself as one of the best around, not only serving as the streaming home for every new HBO series and limited series – like The White Lotus and Mare of Easttown – but also the launching pad for excellent HBO Max originals like The Flight Attendant and Love Life.

September brings all of this and more, and below we’ve got the rundown of all the new HBO Max shows to watch this month.

Elliott From Earth Season 1

Premiering on September 10

The first season of the Cartoon Network animated series Elliott From Earth comes to HBO Max on September 10th. Produced by Cartoon Network Europe, the story follows an 11-year-old boy and his geologist mother who discover a rock that transports them to a biosphere on the other side of the universe, where they encounter alien beings. The first season consists of 16 episodes, all of which hit HBO Max this month.

Ben10 Season 4C

Premiering on September 11

The final three episodes of the Cartoon Network animation series Ben 10’s fourth season will be added to HBO Max on September 11th.

Walker Season 1

Premiering on September 11

The 18-episode first season of the CW drama series Walker is coming to HBO Max. The show is a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger that stars Jared Padalecki as a legendary Texas Ranger who has just returned home after a long undercover assignment. Season 2 of the series premieres on The CW on October 28, 2021.

Scenes from a Marriage

Image via HBO

Premiering on September 12

The five-episode limited series Scenes from a Marriage debuts on HBO and HBO Max on the evening of September 12. Based on the Ingmar Bergman Swedish miniseries of the same name, this limited series stars Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac and chronicles the struggles of a married couple. Hagai Levi directed all five episodes, wrote three, and co-wrote the first and last episodes. New episodes will air weekly on HBO and will premiere on HBO Max at the same time.

Little Ellen

Premiering on September 13

The HBO Max original series Little Ellen is a 2D-animated children’s show that explores the world through the eyes of a seven-year-old Ellen Degeneres.

Tig n’ Seek Season 3

Premiering on September 16

The third season of the animated series Tig n’ Seek hits HBO Max on September 16th. The Cartoon Network show follows an 8-year-old detective named Tiggy and his cat as they solve cases that are largely related to the Lost & Found.

Superman & Lois Season 1

Premiering on September 17

The CW series Superman & Lois hits HBO Max this month, after first premiering on The CW in February 2021. The show is a spinoff of the CWverse/Arrowverse that stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent / Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, and picks up the story with the two returning to Smallville to raise their two sons. The primary villain of the first season is The Stranger, who threatens to upend Clark and Lois’ new life. The show has already been renewed for a second season.

Doom Patrol Season 3

Image via HBO Max

Premiering on September 23

The HBO Max original series Doom Patrol returns towards the end of December. This DC Comics adaptation first premiered on the now-defunct streaming service DC Universe, but Doom Patrol Season 3 will be the first to air exclusively on HBO Max. The show follows the exploits of the titular superhero team, and features some crossover with the DC series Titans, also streaming on HBO Max.

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo Season 2

Image via HBO Max

Premiering on September 30

A second season of the live-action preschool variety series The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo arrives at the end of the month. The series is a twist on the “late night” format with Elmo serving as host and Cookie Monster service as Elmo’s co-host, as each episode features celebrity guests, musical performances, and opportunities for viewers to get up and play along.

