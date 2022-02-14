To scare away the dreaded winter blues, Hulu has a slate of fresh new shows to help viewers keep warm this February.

You can dive into the 1990s with a Hulu original miniseries, or risk wandering into time and space with your favorite science fiction cartoon duo. Anytime is a great time to celebrate Black History Month with Craig Robinson and a wide variety of influential Black innovators, or celebrate the month of love with your favorite female friendships helmed by Kat Dennings in Season 2 of another Hulu original. A wealth of content, both new and returning, is at your fingertips, so dig in.

Pam & Tommy

Available: First three episodes on February 2, with new episodes airing weekly on Wednesdays.

Creator: Robert Siegel

Cast: Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling

The 1990s story of a whirlwind marriage between two bombshells that turned into a cautionary tale of the internet’s reach is finally hitting the small screen. Lily James and Sebastian Stan star as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the biographical drama Pam & Tommy. The Hulu original catalogs the cultural celebrity obsession when it comes to the infamous sex tape between the newlyweds. The eight-parter airs weekly on Hulu, and has received favorable reception regarding James’ performance. Those looking to brush up on recent pop culture history and phenomena should tune in weekly.

Dollface Season 2

Available: February 11

Showrunner: Michelle Nadar

Cast: Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, Esther Povitsky, Malin Akerman, Matthew Gray Gubler

The first season of this oddball Hulu original centered on reconnecting female friendships premiered two years ago, and season two is finally here. By all indications, the four best friends (Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, Esther Povitsky) are back at it with more wacky misadventures to hook audiences in once again. The 20-somethings are now approaching perhaps the scariest milestone — a new decade in their lives with the foursome hitting their 30s, which is sure to cause some unhinged fun in their post-pandemic world. Stream all episodes of the rom-com on Feb. 11 to watch the women attempt to tackle their love life, work and of course, friendship.

Your Attention Please Season 3

Available: February 1

Cast: Craig Robinson

This Craig Robinson-hosted original takes the viewer on a “journey of epic Blackness.” Season 3 kicked off at the start of Black History Month to showcase the upcoming generation of Black thinkers, creators and influencers. All four half-hour episodes dive into the world of diverse top-of-their-field innovators, from a NASCAR driver to a professional bull rider, to multi-hyphenated activists. But no matter what, this season is sure to overflow with Black excellence. Make it a marathon and binge the first two seasons as well to feel optimistic about the future.

Pawn Stars Season 1

Available: February 15

Cast: Rick Harrison, Richard Harrison, Corey Harrison

Out with the… newer and in with the… old? Just as Pawn Stars Seasons 11 and 12 are expiring on Hulu, Season 1 is rolling in. It’s apropos to revisit exactly where it all began way back in 2009. This season started a cultural phenomenon and filled a void in reality television that was unaccounted for considering its odd premise. Pawn Stars showcases three generations of a family of men that have a sharp collective eye for the historic and for the wacky. All three men are passionate about differing areas in the pawn world, and make for an easy, entertaining watch. Start here to begin an addiction that you never saw coming.

Basketball and Other Things

Available: February 3

Based on Shea Serrano’s hit book of the same name, Basketball (and Other Things) is here to show you just exactly how much the sport can teach you about life. It turns out, it can teach you quite a bit. The Hulu and Complex show collects interviews with over 100 subjects, from players like Allen Iverson to rappers and aficionados like 2Chainz, to dive into the intricacies of the game, life’s deeper meaning and the intersection of basketball and hip-hop.

Snowfall Season 5

Available: Episode 1 airing February 24

Creators: John Singleton, Eric Amadio, Dave Andron

Cast: Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt, Isaiah John, Amin Joseph, Kevin Carroll

Everyone needs their dose of a crime drama, and Snowfall is the perfect historical and topical show to catch up with. Season 5 begins February 23 on FX, and episodes stream on Hulu the following day. Set during Los Angeles’ first crack cocaine epidemic in the 1980s, Snowfall found an audience that basked in the artful depiction of the lives’ of those in 1980s LA. Damson Idris shines as the young drug kingpin Franklin Saint. Boyz n the Hood’s late creator John Singleton also helped create this drama, and said he took inspiration from his own life. Rumor has it that this season covers the fallout of the true-story of basketball player Len Bias’ tragic overdose in 1986. Keep up with this season as it ventures into the militarization of the LAPD and the War on Drugs.

Rick and Morty Season 5

Available: February 5

Cast: Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell

After concluding the most recent season’s run in September 2021, Rick and Morty’s Season 5 is finally able to stream on Hulu. Mad scientist Rick and his grandson Morty continue their well-documented misadventures across time and space. Escape into a different universe this February and watch this grandfather and grandson duo reevaluate their wacky partnership and create even more bizarre experiments.

