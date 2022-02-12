The February Netflix releases are packing a punch. Ranging from comedies to documentaries to true crime, it seems like there is a little something for everyone. Some are brand new and some are welcomed back with open arms after way too long a hiatus. Regardless, there’s always something on Netflix. One of the perks of Netflix is the entire season being released on the same day so it's perfect for binging. Here are seven of the best such shows to check out this month.

Raising Dion (Season 2)

Image via Netflix

Available: February 1st

Created By: Carol Barbee

Cast: Ja’Siah Young, Alisha Wainwright, Ali Ahn, Sammy Haney, Gavin Munn, Griffin Robert Faulkner, Jazmyn Simon, Jason Ritter, Rome Flynn, Josh Ventura, Michael Anthony,

The Netflix original hit sci-fi show is back for its sophomore season after a long three year hiatus. Based on Dennis Liu’s comic book of the same name, Dion is a 7-year-old with superpowers which he inherited from his father (Michael B. Jordan) who died under mysterious circumstances. Dion is not only navigating a new school, but also his newfound telekinesis. By the end of the season, his powers include teleportation and healing as well. Dion has made new friends with superpowers of their own. But as we have learned with many superhero films and tv shows alike, sometimes those who seem to be your friends turn out to be the very people you should be afraid of.

Murderville

Available: February 3rd

Developed By: Krister Johnson

Cast: Will Arnett, Haneefah Wood, Lilan Bowden, Phillip Smithey

Imagine you're on stage and you have no idea what the story is you are in or the lines you are supposed to say. In the tradition of the play The Actor's Nightmare, by the great Christopher Durang, Murderville is taking that concept and running with it. Arnett stars as Terry Seattle, a detective who is trying to solve a mystery while going through a divorce. With a different celebrity guest star each week to try and solve the crime with him, the guests have to figure their way through these mysteries with only their wits as weapons. Ken Jeong, Conan O’Brien, Annie Murphy, Kumail Nanjiani, Sharon Stone, and Marshawn Lynch all appear in this six-episode season.

Sweet Magnolias (Season 2)

Image Via Netflix

Available: February 4th

Created By: Sheryl J. Anderson

Cast: JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Justin Bruening, Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, Dion Johnstone, Brandon Quinn

After a two year wait, the Magnolias are finally back. This is the story of three childhood best friends who stick together as adulthood gets crazy in their small town of Serenity, South Carolina. Maggie (Garcia) is adjusting to her new life as a single mom as her family’s scandal follows her everywhere she goes. Helen (Headley) had to make some tough decisions on what was best for her even if it left her heartbroken once again. And Annie (Elliott) is trying to keep it together while dealing with her rebellious daughter and trying to run her restaurant. The three friends together decide to open a business together, thereby linking them together as they all try to plan for a better future. With a shocking cliffhanger that has left fans, well, hanging for two years, the new season’s return is a welcome sight to see.

Inventing Anna

Image via Netflix

Available: February 11th

Created By: Shonda Rhimes

Cast: Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Katie Lowes, Laverne Cox, Alexis Floyd, Arian Moayed

Truth is always stranger than fiction and when Shonda Rhimes is involved, you know it’s about to get crazy. Anna Delvey (Garner) is a con artist who convinces the who’s who of the New York Socialite scene that she is one of them. As she continues to insert herself into society, her scam begins to unravel, which devolves into one of the wackiest trials of modern times. Julia Garner is sure to add to her growing shelf of Emmys with her performance along with a slew of Shonda Rhimes regulars to tell one of the craziest true-crime stories of the day.

Space Force (Season 2)

Image via Netflix

Available: February 18th

Created By: Steve Carell and Greg Daniels

Cast: Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang, Lisa Kudrow, Jessica St. Clair

Space Force is a fictional tale of what work life is like at the 6th branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. Created by Carell and Daniels with a cast of big-name stars, the show takes us through the lives of these individuals and the political hoops they have to jump through on a day-to-day basis. This show brings together the stylings of Carell and Malkovich, a comedy duo we never knew we needed. When last season ended, the crew were devastated to learn they had lost this leg of the space race to China. It's likely General Naird (Carell) is going to be under some intense scrutiny in the new season.

RACE: Bubba Wallace

Image via Netflix

Available: February 22nd

Director/EP: Erik Parker

Cast: Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.

As the first Black NASCAR driver, this documentary series will examine the life and times of Bubba Wallace. In a sport dominated by mainly white fans, the show will examine the strife he went through when he decided to take a stand against racial injustice in the sport, including removing Confederate flags from all events. Wallace has become one of the most recognizable faces of NASCAR through his activism and looks to change the sport forever. The series will have six episodes all directed by series creator, Erik Parker.

Vikings: Valhalla

Image via Netflix (Johannesson on the left)

Available: February 25th

Created By: Michael Hirst and Jeb Stuart

Cast: Laura Berlin, Sam Corlett, Bradley Freegard, Frida Gustavsson, Caroline Henderson, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Asbjørn Krogh, David Oakes, Leo Suter

The History Channel’s original drama Vikings ran from 2013 until 2020. The new Netflix series sequel, Vikings: Valhalla is set 100 years later and will bring to light the drama of some of the most recognizable Vikings in history. This show will follow the tale of Leif Eriksson (Corlett), one of the most famous Norse explorers in history, and his sister, Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Gustavsson). Along with Harald Sigurdsson (Suter) who would eventually become Harald Hardrada, King of Norway, the show will continue its bloody tradition of showing the exploits of these historically notable Norsemen.

