I Think You Should Leave Season 2

Available: July 6

Creators: Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin

Cast: Tim Robinson, Patti Harrison, Bob Odenkirk, Mike O’Brien, Paul Walter Hauser, Tim Heidecker, John Early, and Julia Butters

The second season of the Netflix original sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave is just as absurd, silly, and hilarious as the first. Indeed, the new batch of six episodes feels less like a Season 2 and more like a Volume 2, as SNL alum Tim Robinson doesn’t try to recapture the magic of the show’s first season and instead just presents more brand new (and slightly deranged) sketch comedy, most of which finds him as the butt of the joke. There are multiple moments in Season 2 during which I had to pause my TV because I was laughing so hard, and with each episode running around 15 minutes in length, this is an easy recommend. Watch this new season before the memes start ruining the best jokes. – Adam Chitwood

Virgin River Season 3

Available: July 9

Showrunner: Sue Tenney

Cast: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O'Toole, Tim Matheson, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini

One of the best comfort-watching shows on TV is back with Virgin River returning for Season 3 on Netflix this month. Let the sleepy Northern California town and its charming citizens take you away into a world of soapy drama, swooning romance, and mending hearts, with Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) finally starting to settle into their relationship while both tragedy and fortune strike without warning. As Netflix teased, fans can expect "a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane and a new romance," the only real bummer is that, having filmed during the pandemic meant that season 3 has a whole lot less of Annette O'Toole's Hope.

Never Have I Ever Season 2

Available: July 15

Creators: Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher

Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, John McEnroe, Poorna Jagannathan, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young

Never Have I Ever breezed into the dreary stretches of 2020 as a most welcome breath of fresh air. Following the ups and downs of high school, friends family, and romance for a teenage girl, Devi (an exceptional breakout role for Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), the delightful teen series was vibrant, lively, and warm-hearted, checking all the boxes of potent coming-of-age narratives, from grief to friendship to coming out to, of course, first love and lust. But it checked those boxes with a big, bright style and signature all its own, from the initially bizarre but ultimately touching choice to have tennis pro John McEnroe narrate as Devi's inner-monologue to its lovable ensemble of wonderfully complex and dynamic characters. Season 2 isn't quite as much of an exuberant binge-watch, but it's a solid sophomore return that delivers enough of the heart, humor, and unique personality we all loved about Season 1 to carry though the minor drags. And the cast remains an absolute joy to watch.

Sexy Beasts

Available: July 21

Sexy Beasts is essentially The Dating Game with an effects budget. Each episode follows a new single on the search for love, getting to know three contestants they can't see before picking a winner by the end of the episode. Except in Sexy Beasts, instead of a scrim hiding them from each other, it's a whole head of prosthetics effects makeup. A wolfman, a troll, a dolphin, and a scarecrow are just a few of the impressively horrific creature creations you'll find mingling on Sexy Beasts, and while it makes for a surprisingly familiar (sometimes downright dull) dating show, it's a pretty surreal thing to watch otherwise conventionally attractive, super-fit singles try to smooch and drink around dolphin noses and prosthetic mouths.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Available: July 23

Showrunner: Kevin Smith Cast: Chris Wood, Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Liam Cunningham, Lena Headey, Diedrich Bader, Alicia Silverstone, Stephen Root, Griffin Newman, Susan Eisenberg, Kevin Michael Richardson, Kevin Conroy, Henry Rollins, Jason Mewes, Alan Oppenheimer, Justin Long, Tony Todd, Phil LaMarr, Cree Summer, Harley Quinn Smith

Sometimes, the best person to remake a nerdy property is someone who's a giant nerd about it. Enter Kevin Smith as showrunner of Netflix's upcoming animated sequel of the 1980s classic toy commercial animated series. Not only does Smith bring with him a certain level of cred, but the voice cast is packed with fun choices (just look above), and the story dares to go to a far darker place than you might expect. There are real consequences to what happens in this wild sci-fi fantasy romp, and you'll be blown away by how even a goofy sidekick can end up breaking your heart. - Liz Shannon Miller

Wynonna Earp Season 4

Available: July 26

Creator: Emily Andras

Cast: Melanie Scrofano, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Tim Rozon, Katherine Barrell, Shamier Anderson, Michael Eklund, Greg Lawson, Varun Saranga

The supernatural Syfy drama Wynonna Earp came to an end earlier this year with its fourth and final season, but if you missed the weekly run, you can catch the whole thing on Netflix this month. Set in the fictional town of Purgatory, Wynonna Earp brings a horror slant to the tradition of the Western sheriff, following Wyatt Earp's descendants Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) and Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) as they hunt down the spirits of the outlaws brought down Wyatt Earp - with a little help from an immortal Doc Holiday (Tim Rozon), agent Xavier Dolls (Shamier Anderson) and local cop turned central love interest Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell). Wynonna Earp was a consistently entertaining combo of supernatural world-building, character-driven long arcs, and monster-of-the-week horror stories, and the final season brings it all home with a satisfying if, in the end, somewhat surprisingly low-key farewell for the characters we grew to love.

Outer Banks Season 2

Available: July 30

Creators: Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke

Cast: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, Drew Starkey

A fun coming-of-age teen series by way of missing person mystery and treasure-hunting adventure, Netflix's bingeable breakout hit Outer Banks returns for Season 2 this July. The series stars Chase Stokes as John B, a teenager by and large left to his own devices after his father goes missing for 9 months. That means he spends most of his time getting into mischief, romance, and all kinds of shenanigans with his friends, a group of working-class teens living in the Outer Banks known as the Pogues (as opposed to the wealthy kids, called the Kooks). Season 1 followed the Pogues on the hunt for treasure after the discovery of a sunken ship revealed the disappearance of John's father had ties to a missing haul of gold, but Season 2 promises a whole new dynamic with characters presumed dead, facing jail time, lost at sea, and still on the hunt for the big jackpot.

A lot of the drama in Outer Banks comes from the standard fare of teen soaps, but like many of the great teen shows before it, the series stands out above the pack by transplanting that drama-driven story into a genre-motivated plot. In a similar fashion as favorites like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Riverdale, the stakes in Outer Banks are often life-and-death, and the old school treasure-hunting adventure keeps the story moving at a clip that practically demands you hit play on the next episode until they're all gone. If Season 2 can keep up the pace without letting the twists and turns throw off the focus on that core teen drama, Outer Banks should make for the perfect mid-summer binge watch.

