Goodness gracious, Netflix has quite the healthy TV slate this November!

If you're looking for a new series to binge through, look no further. Netflix has added an embarrassment of riches this month, from returning series to splashy new adaptations, from adult animation to gripping crime drama, from movie stars like John Cho and Kevin Hart to hormone monsters (and in one case, actual monsters from actual Hell).

There's something for everyone to watch on Netflix this month, and we've got the intel on your best choices. Here are the seven Netflix TV shows you must watch this November 2021.

Arcane

Image via Netflix

Available: November 6

Executive Producer/Director: Ash Brannon

Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Kevin Alejandro, Katie Leung, Jason Spisak, Toks Olagundoye, JB Blanc, Harry Lloyd, Mia Sinclair Jenness

Set in the world of long-running, highly influential video game series League of Legends, Arcane expands upon that game's wide-varying mythology with stylish animation, imaginative world-building, and intense sci-fi action. Hailee Steinfeld stars as League of Legends champion Vi, who is thrust into a world-splitting rift between factions thanks to newly discovered abilities and even drugs that allow users to control magic in increasingly perilous ways. For those who like their action animation on the mature side, or for those League of Legends stans who are already converted, Arcane should be quite the compelling watch.

Big Mouth Season 5

Image via Netflix

Available: November 5

Creators: Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett

Cast: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Jenny Slate, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, Jordan Peele, Andrew Rannells, Ayo Edebiri

They're going through changes, and those changes are relentlessly hilarious, complex, and downright heartwarming to watch. Big Mouth is one of Netflix's greatest animated series, an unstoppably funny, star-studded, and uncommonly sensitive look at the trials and tribulations of puberty-riddled teens. As the series has moved on, it's only gotten deeper, more mature, and more willing to course-correct its own mistakes in its quest for irreverent insight. Season 5 looks just as incredible as its previous seasons, with a wild Buff Kumail Nanjiani joke to boot.

Cowboy Bebop

Image via Netflix

Available: November 19

Developed by: André Nemec

Cast: John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Elena Satine, Alex Hassell

One of our most influential, stylish, and acclaimed anime series now has a live-action adaptation. What a time to be alive during Cowboy Bebop: The Live Sessions! John Cho stars as Spike Spiegel, the relentlessly cool space bounty hunter with a tortured past who teams up with a relentlessly cool space bounty hunter crew for a litany of relentlessly cool space adventures. Early footage looks hyper-kinetic and unabashedly stylized in a gloriously unsubtle way, though it will be interesting to see if the live-action series retains the anime's undercurrent of tragedy and melancholy. I am especially excited, however, for the return of Yoko Kanno as composer, for her jazz work on the original series is some of the best TV scoring we've got.

Hellbound

Image via Netflix

Available: November 19

Creator: Yeon Sang-ho

Cast: Yoo Ah-in, Park Jeong-min, Kim Hyun-joo, Won Jin-ah

From the acclaimed filmmaker behind Train to Busan comes a new series rife with murder, mayhem, and horrifyingly monstrous creatures that emerge from Hell to take humans with them. Totally chill, right?

Hellbound looks to merge the horrors of supernatural monsters with the horrors of human-originated misery, including vicious betrayals and exploitative cults being formed in the wake of these hellish monsters. If Squid Game hit the spot for you and you're looking for a new darker-than-dark South Korean thriller, Hellbound is here to plunge you even further into the realm of horror.

Narcos: Mexico Season 3

Image via Netflix

Available: November 5

Creators: Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato, Doug Miro

Cast: Michael Peña, Diego Luna, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Alyssa Diaz, Joaquín Cosío, José María Yazpik, Matt Letscher, Ernesto Alterio, Alejandro Edda, Fernanda Urrejola, Teresa Ruiz, Aaron Staton, Lenny Jacobson, Gerardo Taracena, Julio Cesar Cedillo, Scoot McNairy, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Manuel Masalva, Miguel Rodarte, Alex Knight, Jesse Garcia, Matt Biedel, Jero Medina, Alberto Zeni, Gorka Lasaosa, Andres Londono, Alberto Ammann, Flavio Medina

With its third season, Netflix's sprawling, gripping, unpredictable drug drama spin-off Narcos: Mexico comes to a close. In its final season, nooses tighten, alliances break, and several characters will undeniably meet their untimely ends in the service of money and power in the Mexican drug trade. If you're a pre-existing fan of Narcos you'll be binging this the moment it's available; if you've never seen it but love crime dramas and thrillers, you just found the next three-season sprint to get through.

Tiger King 2

Image via Netflix

Available: November 17

Directors: Eric Goode, Rebecca Chaiklin

Tiger King simply grabbed the cultural conversation in its paws during the early pandemic days of 2020. Now, a Season 2 is coming, eager to reveal more wild stories about Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, and the rest of the fraught characters involved in this saga of big cats, alleged murders, and overall madness. Since the original documentary series, some folks have been jailed and some folks have received unexpected public attention, factors which directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin are willing to fold into their follow-up investigation. What will be the next "I am never gonna financially recover from this" in this season?

True Story

Image via Netflix

Available: November 24

Creator: Eric Newman

Cast: Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes, Tawny Newsome, Paul Adelstein, Will Catlett, Chris Diamantopoulos, Billy Zane, Lauren London, Ash Santos, John Ales, Theo Rossi

A harrowing descent into a criminal underworld full of deadly stakes, miserable consequences, and familial betrayal. Starring... Kevin Hart?!

The hard-working comedian takes his deepest dive into dramatics yet with True Story, a limited series starring Hart as a famous comedian who reconnects with his shady brother Wesley Snipes and finds himself forced down a path full of death, debauchery, and viciously ruthless decision-making. For those who love crime thriller stories with a family-oriented heart, for those who are curious to see Hart lead a story like this, and for those who are excited to see Snipes and Billy Zane show off just how good of performers they are, True Story promises to be something worth talking about.

