The galaxy far, far away is about to return to television. Lucasfilm has released a new trailer for Skeleton Crew, the Star Wars story that will follow a group of kids as they accidentally fall into the biggest adventure of their lives. The new trailer introduces the young leaders of this journey. While other shows in the franchise have managed to keep a serious tone, it appears that Skeleton Crew will lean on the humor and innocence of its main characters. Jude Law stars in the series as Jod Na Nawood, but it remains to be seen if the character will be a friend or a foe.

The kids of Skeleton Crew were rebellious from the start, but their lives will completely change once they accidentally activate a dormant ship. The vehicle will take them to places they wouldn't even dream of. But taking into account the aftermath of Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, it would be wise for the crew to stay out of trouble. The remnants of the Empire could be lurking behind every corner. The main cast of Skeleton Crew includes Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Kyriana Kratter.

Skeleton Crew was created for television by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford. Watts spent years of his career on the film trilogy centered around Tom Holland's iteration of Spider-Man. The latest installment in the series, Spider-Man: No Way Home, earned nearly $2 billion at the global box office. The filmmaker took a break from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in order to pour his creative talent into the galaxy far, far away. Skeleton Crew counts on Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau as executive producers.

What's Next for Star Wars?

Skeleton Crew is merely the next step in what Lucasfilm has planned for the Star Wars franchise over the next couple of years. After the series introduces Jod Na Nawood and the children, a second season of Andor is expected to premiere on Disney+ at some point next year. The prequel starring Diego Luna follows the titular character as he becomes the fearless man introduced in Rogue One. After that, the franchise will return to the big screen on May 22, 2026, with The Mandalorian & Grogu. Jon Favreau directs the film that will continue the journey of Din Djarin and Grogu.

You can check out the new trailer of Skeleton Crew above, before the Star Wars series arrives on Disney+ on December 3.