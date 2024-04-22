The Big Picture Paramount Pictures renews deal with Lindsey Anderson Beer for Sleepy Hollow remake.

Anderson Beer plans to bring her experience from Pet Sematary into Sleepy Hollow.

Other projects by Lab Brew include supernatural thriller, American Girl, and sci-fi thriller Optimize.

Grab your lantern and hold onto your head - the Sleepy Hollow remake is still underway over at Paramount Pictures as, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has announced that it will be renewing its first-look deal with filmmaker Lindsey Anderson Beer as well as her Lab Brew production company. This should be thrilling news to fans of the spooky story first penned by Washington Irving more than two centuries ago as Anderson Beer more than proved that she’s capable with beloved stories when she released the Pet Sematary prequel, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines.

Back in September, our very own Perri Nemiroff sat down with the writer and director to chat about her vision for Sleepy Hollow and how she plans to mold the classic Halloween tale into something of her own. Explaining that there would be plenty of lessons learned from Bloodlines that would transfer into her work on her sophomore production, Anderson Beer said,

“Sleepy Hollow… You know, there are a lot of skill sets that are similar in terms of its beloved IP. It’s also the same kind of thing where when I was doing Bloodlines, I kept asking myself when I was doing the rewrites, “What would I want to know as a Pet Sematary fan? What are the questions left unanswered from the book? And what are the parts of the book that haven’t been explored in movies?”

What Other Projects Does Lindsey Anderson Beer and Lab Brew Have In The Works?

Along with Sleepy Hollow, Paramount’s move to keep Anderson Beer and her production banner onboard comes with a slew of other projects. Included in the lineup is a supernatural thriller titled Here Comes the Dark, penned by Shane and Carey Van Dyke, the pair between the Olivia Wilde-helmed Don’t Worry Darling. Anderson Beer and Lab Brew will produce that one and will also stand behind titles including Searching for Susy Thunder, American Girl, and Wilderness Reform. Jumping into another story for one of her upcoming gigs, Anderson Beer is also set to pen, helm, and produce a sci-fi thriller titled Optimize that already has Bob Marley: One Love and Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch onboard to star.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information and updates surrounding Sleepy Hollow. For now, you can catch Anderson Beer’s handiwork on Pet Sematary: Bloodlines as it’s now streaming on Paramount+ and Prime Video.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines Release Date October 6, 2023 Director Lindsey Beer Cast Jackson White , natalie alyn lind , Forrest Goodluck , Isabella Star LaBlanc , Henry Thomas , Jack Mulhern , David Duchovny Samantha Mathis , Pam Grier Runtime 84 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Lindsey Beer , Jeff Buhler Studio Paramount Players Studio(s) Paramount Players , Di Bonaventura Pictures Distributor(s) Paramount+ Sequel(s) Pet Sematary Franchise(s) Pet Sematary

