The Smurfs franchise is about to get much bigger. LAFIG Belgium and IMPS are teaming up with Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation to create a host of new films featuring the titular tiny blue creatures set to come out over the next few years. The first project comes with a prominent name attached as Pam Brady (South Park, Team America) is set to write.

Brady's film will be a combined effort of the four companies. It's slated to be an animated musical film that enters production this year en route to a December 20, 2024, release date. Not much else is known about the film, but Brady will also step into other creative roles that are yet to be announced. As for the other projects, the companies were mum on everything so far with everything after the musical likely coming as early as 2025.

Along with the announcement of the new films came word that Nickelodeon's CG animated Smurfs series was getting a second season of 26 episodes. Starting back in 2021, the series followed Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Hefty, Clumsy, and the entire Smurf clan on a new series of adventures following the plot of 2017's Smurfs: The Lost Village. Season 2 promises to take things even further with the Smurfs going back in time, swapping bodies, and more.

The Smurfs are the product of Belgian artist Pierre Culliford, better known as Peyo, created in 1958 as a comic strip. Since its inception, the franchise has received plenty of attention on screens both big and small with its most recent film adaptation coming from a trio of films from Sony that blended live-action and animation. Since then, Nickelodeon licensed the global rights to the franchise, paving the way for the label's animated series and the eventual film deal.

"Nickelodeon is the home to some of the world’s most popular family franchises, and we’re honored to add The Smurfs to that roster," said Ramsey Naito, Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation's president of animation, in a statement commemorating the partnership. "We’re excited to tell a story that stays true to its origins, but with a Smurf-tastic musical twist that excites new audiences and builds on the Smurfs franchise and universe of wonderful characters and stories."

Véronique Culliford, the founder and president of LAFIG Belgium and IMPS, also spoke out about the deal:

It is with great joy and pride that I welcome this new Smurfs film! I am truly excited with this wonderful partnership with the talented, creative and dynamic teams at Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Animation, and IMPS. I am convinced that this great collaboration will allow families around the world to immerse themselves in this unique universe of humor and extraordinary adventures. I have no doubt that my father, creator of these marvelous world-famous characters, would also be delighted with this continuation of his work. I look so forward to seeing audiences gather together in the near future to enjoy this new adventure of our beloved Smurfs!

We'll have more on the new Smurfs projects as details are unveiled.

