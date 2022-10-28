The Blue Blur is on his way to Netflix as his new animated series Sonic Prime is set to spindash onto the streaming service on December 15, 2022. During Netflix's Geeked: Tooned-In weekly livestream, the newest trailer for the upcoming series was revealed, giving fans a glimpse at what this new outing from Sonic the Hedgehog has in store!

The new animated series starring the SEGA icon will see the hedgehog traveling across the "shatterverse" after a battle between Sonic and the villainous Dr. Eggman causes reality itself to break apart. Sonic will need to go on an epic quest across multiple dimensions that will see him fight new foes and meet new allies in an effort to fix the universe and save his friends. The CG animated series is set to contain 8 episodes in its first season, with 7 of them having a 20-minute runtime with one special episode having a runtime of 40 minutes.

Today's trailer release came on the heels of a series of brand-new character posters and the reveal that the series would be headed to the streamer a lot sooner than fans of Sonic the Hedgehog had anticipated.

Image via Netflix

Sonic Prime is produced SEGA, WildBrain, and Marza with WildBrain serving as the animation studio for the series. The voice cast on the upcoming series includes Deven Mack as Sonic, Brian Drummond as Eggman, Ashleigh Ball as Tails, Shannon Chan-Kent as Amy Rose, Adam Nurada as Knuckles, and Ian Hanlin as Shadow and Big the Cat. This is the latest adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog, with there being several animated series based on the character in the past as well as the more recent and massively successful Sonic the Hedgehog films that were released in 2020 and 2022, respectively. The second film earned $400 million dollars at the global box office and is the highest-grossing domestic opening for a video game adaptation ever, surpassing the first film in the series which now sits at third place behind the Tom Holland-starring Uncharted.

Sonic Prime begins streaming on Netflix on December 15, 2022. Check out the teaser trailer as well as the synopsis of the upcoming series down below: