New ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Posters with Clever Sonic & Robotnik Artwork Revealed at CCXP 2019

0

A ton of poppy, fun, bright, new Sonic the Hedgehog posters were revealed at CCXP 2019. Collider’s Editor-in-Chief, Steve Weintraub, was on deck at CCXP 2019 in Brazil today when he came across an array of new posters with a pop-art aesthetic at the Sonic stand. The film, set to arrive in February 2020, features Ben Schwartz (Parks & Recreation) as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog, Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik, and James Marsden as Sonic’s human friend, Tom.

There were nearly a dozen new Sonic posters revealed at CCXP 2019. Featuring big, bold designs reminiscent of the Sega video game on which it’s based, these Sonic posters focused on Sonic and Robotnik, either sharing the frame or separately. The ones of Robotnik make particularly good use of his mustache, which is oversized to the point of comedy in the video games. In one poster, the shadow of Robotnik looms above Sonic, his handlebar mustache extending to ridiculous lengths. Other posters focused on Sonic make good use of the ring imagery, reminiscent of the gold rings he collects in the video game. Another clever one turns Sonic’s outline into a neon sign, while another riffs on a memorable moment from the first Sonic trailer where he’s surrounded by a ton of missiles.

After the ruckus raised around the first Sonic trailer released back in April, director Jeff Fowler publicly promised to put the Sonic character through a re-design to hopefully result in something more appealing to prospective audiences. Luckily, it seems like that re-design worked because the second trailer, released in November, featured a Sonic much closer to the Sega version of the tiny blue speedster. With the re-design over and done with, we can focus on what’s important: the plot of Sonic the Hedgehog. Per the trailer, it looks like Sonic will break through space and time, crossing over from his tropical, gold ring-filled world into our own and will be pursued by his longtime nemesis, Doctor Robotnik, who intends to use Sonic’s super speed for his own dastardly purposes. It’s up to Sonic and his friend Tom to figure out a way to outsmart Robotnik before it’s too late.

Sonic the Hedgehog arrives in theaters on February 14, 2020. Collider’s own Steve Weintraub and Haleigh Foutch will be at CCXP 2019 through the week so you can expect recaps, panel coverage, and more to be available on the site soon. Check out the Sonic the Hedgehog CCXP posters below.