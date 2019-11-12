New ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Trailer Features a Glow Up for the Blue Speedster

0

Paramount has released a new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog (doing it the morning that Disney+ launches seems ill-advised, but whatever). The upcoming animated/live-action hybrid follows the beloved video game character (voiced by Ben Schwartz) who is hiding out on Earth so that his powers won’t be used for evil, but that doesn’t stop him from being on the run from the nefarious Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), so Sonic has to go on the run with his new best friend Tom (James Marsden).

The first trailer received a lot of flack for the Sonic design that made the cartoon character look too realistic so that he no longer seemed lovable and was more appropriate for nightmares with his human teeth and animal claws. Paramount received the message, pushed the film’s release date back to February 2020, and the animators gave Sonic a friendlier design. The new trailer shows a far more palatable character who is reminiscent of the blue speedster that fans fell in love with back in the 90s.

Now that you can look past the carnival of horrors that was the first iteration of movie Sonic, you can see that this is basically just an average-looking family film. It doesn’t look particularly special in any way, but if kids will show up for Angry Birds, then maybe they’ll also show up for Sonic.

Check out the new Sonic the Hedgehog trailer below. The film opens February 14, 2020 and also stars Tika Sumpter.

