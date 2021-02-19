We still may not know when Season 24 of South Park is happening, but an all-new episode is coming our way soon. The animated Comedy Central series was on hiatus for almost the entirety of 2020 due to the pandemic, but Trey Parker and Matt Stone and Co. were able to create a one-off hourlong special remotely. Titled “The Pandemic Special,” the episode aired in September and as is often the case with South Park, was a humorous twist on a very current event.

That spirit will carry over into the next one-off special, “The Vaccination Special,” which will air on Comedy Central on March 10th. This is another hourlong episode, and the spelling of “South ParQ’s The Vaccination Special” seems to suggest the show will be taking aim at Qanon and perhaps even the January insurrection in Washington D.C.

The episode will premiere Wednesday, March 10th at 8:00pm ET/PT on Comedy Central with two encore airings at 9:00pm ET/PT and 10:00pm ET/PT. The premiere will also simulcast on MTV2.

While it’s still a bummer that a new season of South Park isn’t on the horizon, it’s somewhat understandable. Part of what makes the show fresh is the fact that each episode is conceived, written, and produced in six days, and that workflow is no doubt nearly impossible to replicate remotely.

But “The Pandemic Special” scored the show’s highest ratings in seven years, so maybe we’ll get a few more specials this year instead of a full season. At the very least it’s interesting to see what the team pulls off when they have a bit more time.

You can watch a teaser for the South Park Vaccination Special below.

