As we creep closer to the highly anticipated theatrical arrival of Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Now Way Home, Empire has revealed its Spidey-themed cover for the magazine's next issue, which puts the spotlight on Tom Holland’s web-slinger. In addition, the cover teases the appearance of villains Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, and Electro. Along with the cover, two new stills from the film are also featured in the magazine.

One of the images features Peter in his Iron Spider suit from Avengers: Infinity War, comically running away from Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus. The image is another angle of the fight previewed in the trailer released earlier this year. Holland commented on the idea of his Spider-Man facing past film villains. “When I was first pitched the idea, I was like, ‘Wow, that would be awesome if we could pull it off, But there’s just no way it’s going to work. You’re just not going to be able to get everyone to do what they need to do. It’s just not going to happen.’ But it did happen. And it’s crazy.”

The second image features Peter wearing his black and red suit we saw in Spider-Man: Far From Home in what seems to be during a fight with an unseen villain. We can't say what moment this is from in the film but the suit has some wear and tear from battle. The floor of where he's standing could be Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum, but at the moment that is just speculation.

Image Via Sony

In Spider-Man: No Way Home our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to release on December 17, 2021. Check out the images below:

Image via Empire Magazine

Image via Empire Magazine

