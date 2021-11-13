Are you looking forward to Spider-Man: No Way Home? Do you want to be one of the first people to see the new trailer? Are you in Los Angeles Tuesday Night? And, finally, do you like big surprises? If you answered yes to these questions, I’m about to make you very happy.

On Tuesday, November 16th at 5pm at the Regal Sherman Oaks, Collider is partnering up with Sony to give away free tickets to the trailer launch fan event and we’ve been told it will have BIG surprises. We’ve got 20 pairs of free tickets to giveaway, which means winners can each bring a guest.

If you’re wondering how you can get into this event, we’ve got you covered. To see the new Spider-Man trailer you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Love Spider-Man!” In the body of the email please include your full name and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until later today and Sony will contact the winners tomorrow.

Since we’ve only got 20 pairs of tickets to giveaway and I’m sure we’re going to get a ton of emails, feel free to mention why you should be one of the people that gets to attend.

As most of you know, Spider-Man: No Way Home brings back Tom Holland's Peter Parker, Jacob Batalon's Ned, and Zendaya's MJ after the events of the previous movie forever changed Peter's world. Jon Watts returns to direct the last movie in the trilogy from a script by returning writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Also coming back for the latest Spidey movie are cast members Marisa Tomei, Angourie Rice, Tony Revolori, Jon Favreau, and Hannibal Buress, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, who returns to assist Peter in dealing with the ramifications of his secret identity now being made public — via magic, of course. In addition, as we saw in the new poster a few days ago, Sony is starting to tease the other characters in the sequel like Green Goblin and Alfred Molina as Doc Ock.

The big question is how much Sony will reveal in the trailer Tuesday night and will we get our first looks at some of the rumored returning characters like Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. We’ll know soon enough.

Good luck to those trying for tickets.

