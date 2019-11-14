‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’ Trailer Features… Keanu Reeves?

0

After two previously successful big-screen adaptations, everyone’s favorite sponge is back for round three. SpongeBob Squarepants is heading back to the movies in 2020’s The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, and the first trailer debuts today. The film stars the SpongeBob regular voice cast, including Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown, Mr. Lawrence, and Carolyn Lawrence. They’re all alongside stars like Snoop Dogg, Awkwafina, and Reggie Watts.

The film is directed by Tim Hill, a writer on the SpongeBob series and first film. While not much is known about the film’s plot, we know it’s partly a prequel to the series that follows SpongeBob and Patrick at a summer camp called Kamp Koral, and partly a story of how SpongeBob’s trusty snail pal Gary somehow gets lost. And as this trailer reveals, that all somehow involves Keanu Reeves.

I’ll be honest, this trailer makes me feel both young at heart and super heckin’ old at the same time. Young because I fondly remember watching (and loving) episodes of this show when I was in middle school. Old because that was in 1999. But it is neat to see this show and its characters are still connecting with folks 20 years later, even if I still also feel absolutely ancient.

Anyway, check out the new SpongeBob Movie trailer. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run comes to theatres May 22, 2020.