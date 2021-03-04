After numerous rumors and false starts, including ones from oddball auteurs like Quentin Tarantino and Noah Hawley, it looks like a new Star Trek film is finally vaulting past the stratosphere — and perhaps to Paramount+?

Per Deadline, Star Trek: Discovery writer Kalinda Vazquez will be writing the screenplay to a new Star Trek film for Paramount Pictures and J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot. While other details are scant — including whether Abrams himself will be stepping back behind the helm after directing 2009's Star Trek and 2013's Star Trek Into Darkness — here's what we do know.

RELATED: Noah Hawley on ‘Fargo’ Season 4, ‘Legion’, ‘Star Trek’, and What Happened to ‘Cat’s Cradle’

Vazquez, who is actually named after a character from the original Star Trek series episode "By Any Other Name," has written for Discovery starting in Season 3, penning episodes like "Terra Firma, Part 2" (other TV drama credits include Once Upon a Time and Fear the Walking Dead). Her Star Trek movie pitch was bought by Paramount through her blind deal with the studio, representing that studio's desire to push forward into the Star Trek universe — and to push Vazquez, whose vision they clearly enjoy, further into it, too. This is pure speculation at this point, but with every other foundational Star Trek content now available on the nascent Paramount+, could the studio be making their big splash to debut a new film on the service? And will Vazquez's film star the Abrams cast of Trekkers, or be a straight up Discovery feature film? Hmm...

Image via CBS

KEEP READING: Quentin Tarantino's 'Star Trek' Would Have Involved Way More Old-Timey Gangsters than Expected

Share Share Tweet Email

'South Park Vaccination Special' Clip Teases Town Chaos Over the Vaccine Shots, shots, shots!