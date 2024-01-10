The Big Picture Paramount is developing a new Star Trek film that will "expand on the Star Trek universe."

Toby Haynes, known for his work on Andor, will be directing the film.

The film is separate from Star Trek 4 and its potential reunion of Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth.

Paramount is continuing to head into the final frontier, with news emerging this evening that a new Star Trek film is in development, with Toby Haynes set to direct. Deadline reports that the movie will "expand on the Star Trek universe" in a script that's been written by Seth Grahame-Smith, while JJ Abrams, who helmed the first two Star Trek reboot movies, is attached as a producer via his company, Bad Robot.

Even though the last Star Trek movie was released in 2016 with Star Trek Beyond, the franchise remains as vibrant as ever, thanks in part to successful Paramount+ series such as Picard and Strange New Worlds. These shows have garnered positive reviews and high viewership since the last movie's theatrical release. Under Paramount boss Brian Robbins' and Star Trek head Alex Kurtzman's leadership, this sustained popularity has sparked the development of several new films, mirroring the strategy of having multiple shows in production simultaneously.

According to the report, this film is a separate film from the proposed Star Trek 4, which is said to still be in development with the idea of reuniting stars Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth as Captain James T. Kirk and his father, George Samuel Kirk, Sr. still on the table.

'Star Trek' Is in Good Hands With Toby Haynes

Haynes, a British director, is a safe pair of hands for an established sci-fi intellectual property after his work on Andor, which is universally acclaimed as the best piece of Star Wars since Disney bought Lucasfilm a decade ago. The series is up for several Emmy Awards at the upcoming ceremony this Monday evening. He has also directed various episodes of Doctor Who, Sherlock, Being Human, and Black Mirror, as well as Wallander and Utopia.

Grahame-Smith is a writer and author, with several of his novels becoming New York Times Bestsellers. Notable among these are Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and Abraham Lincoln, Vampire Hunter, both of which were adapted into feature films. He also wrote the script for Tim Burton's Dark Shadows and contributed to the script for Fantastic Four. He produced the film adaptations of Stephen King's It, and its sequel, It Chapter Two as well as working on the screenplay for The Lego Batman Movie.

The Star Trek franchise has been a long and successful one, earning $2.26 billion over 14 films, starting with 1979's Star Trek: The Motion Picture, all the way through to Star Trek Beyond in 2016. Collider will have more news on the upcoming Star Trek movie when it's released.

