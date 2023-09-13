The Big Picture Star Trek: The Animated Series celebrates its 50th anniversary with new promotional shorts in the classic Filmation Animation style.

The latest short, "Holiday Party," features Spock's attempting to create a blooper reel but he ends up traumatizing the crew instead.

The new series of shorts is directed by Casper Kelly and aims to showcase beloved Star Trek characters in a unique and irreverent style.

Fifty years ago, Star Trek: The Animated Series boldly took Captain Kirk and the crew of the USS Enterprise where they’d never gone before — 2D. Now to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the series, the franchise is releasing brief promotional shorts in that classic Filmation Animation style featuring characters from across Star Trek’s nearly 60-year history. Five, non-canon shorts will be released exploring weird and wacky corners of the Star Trek universe.

In the latest short, titled “Holiday Party,” Hemmer (Bruce Horak) puts Spock (Ethan Peck) in charge of entertainment for first contact day celebrations aboard the Enterprise. In his attempts to assemble a blooper reel, the half-Vulcan science officer wildly misunderstands what makes a funny joke, accidentally traumatizing the crew by showing a series of out-of-proportion misfortunes. Luckily the ever-understanding Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) is there to explain what a real blooper is. This short also features an appearance from Spock’s fiancé T’Pring (Gia Sandhu) and Star Trek: Discovery’s Saru, voiced by Doug Jones. And though they don’t have any speaking parts, the short also includes animated versions of Una Chin-Riley, Christine Chapel, and Captain Phillippa Georgiou.

The new series of shorts comes from the mind of Casper Kelly who has directed all five of the upcoming Very Short Treks, which he also co-wrote with Claire Friedman and Star Trek: Prodigy Executive Producer Aaron Waltke. Back at San Diego Comic-Con, Kelly told Collider’s Perri Nemiroff that he “was nervous that the talent would say, ‘wait a minute, you can't have my character doing this,’” as his style “a little more irreverent and can be a little raunchy,” than Star Trek’s standard fare. But franchise boss Alex Kurtzman told him “don't hold back, just go for it.” While the humor of the first sketch was fairly hit or miss with the audience, it’s still exciting to see a range of beloved Star Trek characters animated in this classic style.

Image via Paramount

What Other Animated 'Star Trek' Shows Are There?

The primary purpose of these shorts is to encourage viewers to check out Star Trek: TAS, as well as its more adult-oriented counterpart, Star Trek: Lower Decks. Lower Decks is currently airing its fourth season, and with two episodes already available, the 2D series is once again proving itself to be one of the best in the franchise. However, if horny party planets and adorable bone-drinking aliens aren’t your speed, Star Trek: Prodigy may be the animated series for you. Aimed at a younger audience, Prodigy tells the story of a ragtag group of alien misfits who learn what it means to be a part of Starfleet with a hologram of Captain Janeway. The series was recently cancelled by Paramount+, despite having a nearly completed second season already in the can. Thankfully, the creatives behind the show are still shopping the second season for a new home — you can also purchase the entirety of Season 1 on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital.

New shorts from Star Trek: Very Short Treks air every Wednesday on StarTrek.com — you can head there to watch "Holiday Party" right now.