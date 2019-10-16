New ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Image Teases Keri Russell’s Mysterious Character

0

A new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker image has been revealed, and it technically gives us a new look at a brand new character, while also revealing pretty much nothing at all. Keri Russell marked a curious addition to the Star Wars 9 cast just as filming was about to begin, reuniting the Emmy-nominated The Americans actress with her Felicity creator J.J. Abrams, who returned to co-write and direct this final chapter in the Skywalker saga.

Russell plays a character named Zorii Bliss, and in this new image she’s seen holding… something. EW, which debuted the image, posits it could be a coin or data storage device, and she appears to be handing it to Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron. Indeed, we know for certain that Zorii is an “old friend” of Poe’s, and Isaac reveals to EW that the character is neither First Order nor Resistance:

“She has a little bit of a checkered past and maybe some questionable morals, but she’s really an old friend of Poe’s. I think the entrance of Zorii is there to describe more of who he was, y’know, in a very intimate way and a familiar way, and the friends are sort of like, ‘What do you mean, you know him?’”

More shading to Poe is certainly a good thing. The character was famously supposed to be killed off in The Force Awakens during the crash landing with Finn, but after Isaac expressed his displeasure to Abrams before signing on to the project, the filmmaker called him up and said they had changed the story to keep Poe alive. In The Last Jedi, Poe’s story most closely intertwined with that of General Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Vice Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern), and while Poe was used tremendously to sort of underline the silliness of the “macho”-driven nature of how these stories usually go, we didn’t learn too much more about him as a character.

It appears that may change in The Rise of Skywalker, although I have to be honest, I’d be 100% fine if they just stopped revealing or teasing anything about the film from now on. The movie comes out in two months. I’m going to see it. You’re going to see it. A lot of people are going to see it. I don’t think we need any additional convincing to go and check this one out in theaters, especially since it’s being set up as the conclusion to the entire Skywalker saga that began with A New Hope. Alas, the Disney marketing machine is about to kick this thing into high gear.

For a closer look at all things Star Wars, check out our extensive timeline of events. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20, 2019.