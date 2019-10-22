New ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Poster Echoes ‘A New Hope’

0

Along with the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, last night Disney also released a brand new poster for the highly anticipated film. The tone of the entire trailer seemed to be “conclusion,” as director and co-writer J.J. Abrams has previously revealed that Star Wars 9 was crafted as an ending not just to the new trilogy he began with The Force Awakens, but to the entire Skywalker saga that kicked into gear with George Lucas’ groundbreaking 1977 film Star Wars—later dubbed “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

So it’s only fitting, then, that the official poster for Rise of Skywalker somewhat echoes the original (and iconic) poster for A New Hope. Let’s take a closer look below, beginning with the Star Wars 9 poster:

Okay, and now we compare with the A New Hope poster:

Notice the white background for the credits, but also the layout. In A New Hope, Darth Vader’s massive head takes up the upper right hand corner of the poster and serves as a background for the heroes (side note: poor Luke Skywalker’s abs never actually materialized). In The Rise of Skywalker, we get Kylo Ren’s (Adam Driver) helmet taking up the Vader space, with Daisy Ridley’s Rey staring him down. And in the upper left hand corner of Star Wars 9 we get Star Destroyers, while the upper left hand corner of A New Hope features the Death Star.

Overall I like this Rise of Skywalker poster a lot. It subtly brings home the finality of the piece while also underlining the familial aspect of this ragtag team of heroes. The poster for The Force Awakens was very much meant to evoke the start of something new, whereas the wonderful The Last Jedi poster (still my favorite of the new trilogy) puts Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker front and center.

