Another day, another new title announcement from Lucasfilm Games. But this time it's the one you expected. A new Star Wars game is in the works through a collaboration between the rebranded Disney studio and Ubisoft, through its own studio Massive Entertainment (The Division franchise, The Avatar Project). The news comes after Lucasfilm Games' own announced rebranding and a surprise reveal of a new Indiana Jones game in a partnership with Bethesda and MachineGames. Now comes the expected, but sudden, Star Wars news.

In a post over at the StarWars.com blog, Lucasfilm Games VP Douglas Reilly shared a bit about the plans for a new game and for the broader picture of the rebranded studio:

“We’ve got a lot of stuff we’re ready to start sharing with fans, because we’ve been working quietly behind the scenes for a while now, waiting for this moment.”

That's sure to be exciting for fans, but it's also an opportunity for Reilly to highlight the top-tier talent the studio is collaborating with:

“We’re really excited about an opportunity to work with the team at Massive, led by David Polfeldt and the creative director, Julian Gerighty. We’ve spent almost a year now, working to get to know them and what they want to bring to the table. I’m a huge fan of them, personally. I think we’re really excited about where that project is going, because they have a unique vision for the story and the game they want to deliver.”

In a bit of an odd aside, Reilly also confirmed that Electronic Arts (Battlefront series, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars: Squadrons Star Wars ) will still be a part of the Star Wars gaming picture:

“We’re really proud of the games we have created with EA. We will continue working with them and our relationship has never been stronger. While we may not have a lot of details to share at the moment, we’ve got a number of projects underway with the talented teams at EA.”

But for now, the spotlight is on Sweden's Massive Entertainment, which also teased a bit about their highly anticipated project on their own blog:

In January 2021, it was announced that we are collaborating with Disney and Lucasfilm Games on a new story-driven open-world video game set in the Star Wars galaxy.Headed by Massive Entertainment, the project gathers some of the most experienced talents in the video game industry and will make the most of our innovative spirit and cutting-edge technologies, including the Snowdrop engine, to deliver a groundbreaking Star Wars adventure.

Image via Lucasfilm Games, Ubisoft, Massive Entertainment

Here's what the above-mentioned collaborating studios had to say over social media:

