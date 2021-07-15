If you're tuning into the EA digital showcase next week hoping for the next Star Wars adventure, we have bad news. While the digital showcase, which is scheduled for July 22, will feature EA's flagship games such as Battlefield 2042, the developer confirmed there will not be any updates for any new Star Wars games. It seems the next galaxy adventure is not ready to be showcased yet, and fans will have to wait a little longer.

While it is no secret that EA is working on a Star Wars game, it is still unknown what the game exactly is. Rumors strongly suggest that EA is working on a sequel to Jedi Fallen Order, which had an extremely positive reception from the fans. Last year, EA also released a space combat Star Wars game, Star Wars: Squadron. While the darkness of no news regarding the next Star Wars game will continue, it won't be much longer of a wait.

Image Via EA

​​​​​​RELATED: BioWare Announces 'Legacy of the Sith' Expansion for 'Star Wars: The Old Republic'

EA seemingly confirmed that there might be something Star Wars-related next year, however. In the tweet, EA said, “We won’t be showing any new Star Wars games at EA Play Live on July 22nd… but all of us look forward to celebrating with you next year when we share our vision for the Galaxy far, far away!” We don't know how exactly the future of Star Wars will shape for EA, as they no longer hold the exclusive rights to publish Star Wars games. Although EA will continue to launch more Star Wars games, they're no longer the only ones doing it.

Last year, Ubisoft announced that they are collaborating with Lucasfilm and Disney to create a brand new game in the Star Wars universe, with Massive Entertainment leading the project. While there are no details about the game yet, it also means that there will be more collaboration down the road with different studios.

Besides Star Wars, there are other notable absentees too. Bioware has already said that they won't be showcasing any Dragon Age or Mass Effect-related content. However, the show will feature other exciting games and reveals, so be sure to hang around on July 22 starting at 1 PM EST. Star Wars will have to wait a little longer and whatever comes next, we hope it is worth it.

​​​​

RELATED: 'Battlefield 2042' Details Revealed: Cross-Progression, Maps, Specialists, and More

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Y: The Last Man' Teaser Shows the Dangers of Gender Inequality It's a man's world... until it isn't.

Read Next

Aakash Regmi (3 Articles Published) More From Aakash Regmi