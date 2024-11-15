Throughout countless movies and shows, the heroes of Star Wars have faced every manner of evil possible, but not even Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley) is a match against the franchise's most powerful foe yet - Sid the Sloth (John Leguizamo). In a somewhat surprising move, Disney has announced that it is pulling an untitled Star Wars film that was set for a December 18th, 2026 release date. The slot will now be filled by Ice Age 6, which was recently officially revealed at D23 Brazil.

While Disney, like any other major studio, change up release dates all the time, but some might be surprised that a franchise as notable as Star Wars would be taking a back seat to an animated series like Ice Age. In actuality, it's an understandable move, as the Ice Age series is among the top five highest-grossing animated franchises in history, grossing over $3 billion over just five movies (six if you count the Disney+ spin-off). Even though the Ice Age series' creators, Blue Sky Animation, closed its doors in 2022, its easy to see why Disney would want to capitalize on the saga's success.

Details around the Star Wars film that was pulled from release are slim, with not even its title being known. It could be any of the previously announced upcoming theatrical Star Wars projects, of which there are shockingly over a dozen of. Regardless, pulls from a release schedule are often not a great sign, as Marvel's embattled Blade remake continues to struggle in development hell and no longer has a release window.

Disney's Star Wars Films Continue to Have Development Issues

While the film was untitled, some have speculated that the pulled Star Wars film is the standalone Rey Skywalker film, which would pick up after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker. The film has lost several screenwriters since being announced, with the likes of Damon Lindelof and Steven Knight departing the project. The Rey Skywalker film was one of three projects recently announced by Lucasfilm, which also include a prequel film from James Mangold and a New Republic film from Dave Filoni. This doesn't even include all of the other announced projects of films from Rian Johnson, Taika Waititi, Shawn Levy, and more, all of which have received little-to-no updates since their announcements (Rian Johnson's trilogy was announced before the release of Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi).

The next Star Wars films that is set to hit theaters is The Mandalorian and Grogu, which debuts on May 22, 2026.