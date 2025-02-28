Shawn Levy dipped his toe into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his next adventure is in a galaxy far far away. Levy is set to direct a film for Star Wars and in a new interview with Kathleen Kennedy, she gave some details about his film and what fans can expect from his take on the franchise. The interview featured Kennedy unpacking a lot of the upcoming projects coming Lucasfilm's way. According to Kennedy, Levy's Star Wars film is set to be the next in the line-up after The Mandalorian & Grogu and will have Ryan Gosling leading the film.

During her conversation, Kennedy revealed details about the film. She said that Levy's film is in the future. According to her, his film is going to be set post-Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It is, by that account, the first Star Wars property to come out as a post-sequel series story. There is still a Rey-centric film starring Daisy Ridley coming out down the line as well.

"That’s also in the future. It’s all post [the first] nine. Shawn’s is a standalone Star Wars story that’ll take place post 9, maybe five or six years out. And Mandalorian really stands on its own because there, we’re dealing with a whole other era in the New Republic. We have other development going on in that space as well," she said. "So that’s the space that we’re pretty much focused on right at the moment, because obviously with Mandalorian we have a pretty good sense of where that’s going. And with this, it’s all pretty much new characters. We may bring some of the characters back from the sequel saga, but pretty much new characters."

Kathleen Kennedy Is Not Retiring

Image via Lucasfilm

Kennedy started by saying that she was not retiring, as was previously reported. "The truth is, and I want to just say loud and clear, I am not retiring. I will never retire from movies. I will die making movies. That is the first thing that’s important to say. I am not retiring." She went on to talk about how they had all been discussing what an "eventual succession might look like" and then shared what movies she was producing herself still.

She clarified that she is the one who is producing The Mandalorian & Grogu and shared that she is also working on Levy's film with Lucasfilm. "I’m producing Mandalorian the movie right now, and I’m also producing Shawn Levy’s movie, which is after that. So I’m continuing to stay at Lucasfilm and looking very thoughtfully with Bob and Alan as to who’s stepping in. So that is all underway, and we have every right to make that announcement when we want to make it."

You can see Levy's work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Deadpool & Wolverine.