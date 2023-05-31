Taika Waititi could never be accused of failing to fill his time. It seems we barely go a week without hearing about another of his projects on the go, whether that be adapting the Kazuo Ishiguro novel Klara and the Sun, throwing Scarlett Johansson down a haunted elevator shaft in Disney's Tower of Terror, or returning to Asgard with his beloved Thor.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on a feature based around his entire career, the subject moved on to his upcoming Star Wars feature film that was announced with some fanfare a few years ago by Lucasfilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy. Waititi admitted that he was, however, struggling to piece the whole thing together - wary of copying what has come before him in a galaxy far, far away.

Back in March, Variety confirmed that — unlike other projects set in the Star Wars universe from Patty Jenkins and — depending on who you believe — Kevin Feige, Waititi was still at work on his own feature film, and he confirmed to THR that work was ongoing.

Image via 21 Laps

RELATED: Taika Waititi Likely to Star in His 'Star Wars' Movie

Waititi

“I’ve got a really good idea for it,” said Waititi. “It’s just as with all films, it’s this middle part. You’re like, ‘What’s going to happen?’ And then you look at all of those films that are so great, you’re like, ‘Well, I guess they can’t meet some smuggler with an alien sidekick.’"

These comments echoed what Waititi has previously said about the work he's been doing on Star Wars. A famously busy man, it's a wonder he has time at all to write a screenplay with the number of projects he has on the go. Even still, he's determined to bring his own spin on the world, including that trademark sense of humor, even if he isn't quite sure about where it's going.

“I’m able to kind of bring my tone. At the moment it’s just very early, because I ... still haven’t even finished the script. I’m still trying to come up with ideas and I’m mostly kind of in that part of the process where it’s still very kind of open. And when I write, I kind of write every idea I’ve ever had and then start to kind of chisel it down into something. But I’m still throwing everything at the wall right now.”

Waititi's next project due for release is Next Goal Wins, a soccer-based comedy about the world's worst international football team, starring Michael Fassbender. Check out the trailer for the movie below.