Lucasfilm today announced there will be three new Star Wars feature films headed to theaters during Star Wars Celebration Europe, at the ExCel Centre in London. During the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase Panel, the movie was announced to a rapturous reception from the thousands in attendance at the Celebration Stage.

The three new films will be set across the Star Wars timeline, with James Manglold covering a period 25,000 years before the events of the saga, Dave Filoni covering the New Republic vs. the Imperial Remnants in a story between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. Most exciting, perhaps was the news that Daisy Ridley will be reprising her role as Rey in a new film set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker, as a Jedi Master rebuilding the new Jedi Order, in a film by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

The films mark the first feature film set in the Star Wars universe since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Disney and Lucasfilm had dedicated themselves, in the wake of that movie's disappointing critical and financial performance, to episodic live-action television for the streaming platform, Disney+. That was met with mixed results too - The Mandalorian is Disney's crown jewel for their streaming service, with critical acclaim and awards nominations aplenty, along with the revered Andor.



Image via Star Wars

The return of Ewan McGregor in the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the series of the same name was also well received, while The Book of Boba Fett was perhaps not quite as beloved as those that came before it. Disney also has a number of new Star Wars shows in the pipeline, due for release in the near future, with The Acolyte, set during the era of the High Republic, set to tell a Star Wars story from the villains' perspective, among others.

The Star Wars sequel trilogy did, however, prove to be a savvy move for Disney following their acquisition of Lucasfilm for over $4 billion. 2015's The Force Awakens currently sits as the fifth-highest grossing film of all time, and brought back Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher to their roles from the original trilogy. The sequels grossed almost $4.5 billion at the worldwide box office, more than repaying the acquisition of the company from George Lucas, the creator of the franchise.

There have, to date, been eleven feature films set in the Star Wars universe, from between 1977 and 2019. Nine films were based around what was known as the Skywalker Saga, and the characters of Luke Skywalker and his father, Anakin, who was also the villainous Darth Vader. Two spin-offs, Solo and Rogue One, came from those, the former about the early years of the smuggler, Han Solo, and his origins, while the latter was a heist movie that was based around the stealing of plans for the Death Star, and led to the creation of the television series Andor.