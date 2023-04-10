Among the blockbuster announcements from this weekend's Star Wars Celebration Europe event, held in London, was the stunning news that Daisy Ridley, the star of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, would be returning to the franchise and reprising her role as Rey Skywalker. Ridley was announced to a thunderous ovation inside the ExCel Centre as she made her way on to the Celebration Stage at the tail end of the showcase.

The film, which is untitled, will focus on the formation of a new Jedi Order led by Rey, and will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, the director of Ms. Marvel. Rey has taken on the title of Jedi Master in the movie. Speaking to Variety after the announcement was made, Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy revealed some more details about the plot of the film, which is said to be "six weeks" off completion.

"Well we’re 15 years out from ‘Rise of Skywalker,’ so we’re post-war, post-First Order, and the Jedi are in disarray. There’s a lot of discussion around, ‘Who are the Jedi? What are they doing? What’s the state of the galaxy?’ She’s attempting to rebuild the Jedi Order, based on the books, based on what she promised Luke, so that’s where we’re going."

Kennedy was also asked about the prospect of seeing Mark Hamill return to the role of Luke Skywalker, as a Force Ghost, a role which he portrayed in 2019's The Rise of Skywalker after his character's death at the conclusion of The Last Jedi in 2017, although she was noncommittal at this stage about Hamill's appearance.

Image via Lucasfilm

RELATED: Daisy Ridley to Return to 'Star Wars' for Post-'Rise of Skywalker' Film

"I don’t know if we’ll spend a lot of time in flashbacks or [on] Force ghosts or things like that," she said. "But certainly, the spirit of what he represents to her is going to be significant." Hamill has, of course, reprised his role as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars media since The Rise of Skywalker, with de-aged appearances in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett for Disney+.

Star Wars creative force Jon Favreau — who is leading the charge along with Dave Filoni on Disney+ — also noted his joy at seeing Ridley return to the franchise. “It’s just exciting,” Favreau said. “I always find it really satisfying, encouraging when you have people who come through ‘Star Wars,’ come back to ‘Star Wars.’ It shows you how strong that community is and how big of a bond you develop. For Daisy to come back and be part of where this is going, I’m excited to see where all at what happens there.”

Daisy Ridley Believed That Rey Could Be a Hero for Anybody

Speaking of her time as Rey, Ridley had previously said: "What was interesting about the last one, for me, was that you can be a hero and not come from anywhere or you can be a hero and come from literally the worst person in the universe," said Ridley. "You're not your parents, you're not your grandparents, you're not your bloodline and you're not the generations before you."

Collider will have more information on the New Jedi Order film as and when it becomes available. In the meantime check out our Star Wars Celebration interview with Filoni down below.