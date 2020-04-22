New ‘Star Wars’ Series from ‘Russian Doll’ Co-Creator Coming to Disney+

Star Wars , what a concept! A new series set in a galaxy far, far away is coming to Disney+, Variety reports, and Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is attached as writer and showrunner.

No plot details quite yet, but the report notes that the series will be female-centric and take place in a different corner of the Star Wars universe than the streaming service’s other projects. UPDATE: Deadline reports that Headland’s idea is an action-thriller set in an alternate timeline than the main Star Wars series that will incorporate martial arts elements.

The still-untitled show will join Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni‘s highly-successful The Mandalorian—which just wrapped season 2 and already has a season 3 in the works—as well as the upcoming Rogue One prequel series following Diego Luna‘s Cassian Andor. At some point, we’re also going to get a standalone series starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, but the status of that bad boy is a bit up in the air right now.

Headland co-created Russian Doll—as well as directing a few episodes and serving as showrunner—for Netflix along with Amy Poehler and star Natasha Lyonne. The show revolved around a game developer named Nadia Vulvokov (Lyonne) who gets stuck in a time-loop, repeatedly dying and reliving the same night that, as luck would have it, is also her birthday. Russian Doll also just happened to be fantastic—you can read our full five-star review right here—winning 3 of its 13 Emmy nominations and getting the green light for a season 2 shortly afterward. The sooner we get Natasha Lyonne into the Star Wars universe the better, in my humble opinion.

