This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.
There's a new Star Wars trilogy in the works. Writer/producer Simon Kinberg (The Killer's Game) has signed on to write and produce a new trio of space operas for Lucasfilm. Deadline reports that Disney's parent, Lucasfilm, has no comment on the news.
