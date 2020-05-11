New ‘Stargirl’ Trailer Reveals a Modern-Day Update on the Justice Society of America

Warner Bros. TV has released the final trailer for Stargirl, the dazzling DC Comics series headed to both DC Universe and the CW. Created by Geoff Johns series stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore, a high school sophomore who stumbles upon the mysterious Cosmic Staff, formerly help by Justice Society of America leader Starman (Joel McHale).

The new trailer gives a glimpse at the ways the show will re-imagine the JSA, which is one of the OG superhero team-ups of comic book history. I’ve seen the first few episodes of Stargirl, and rest assured this thing is a darn delight, packed with early Steven Spielberg vibes and a ton of heart. Alongside Bassinger, the show also stars Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Christopher James Baker, and Trae Romano.

Check out the trailer below. Stargirl debuts on DC Universe on May 18 and The CW on May 19. For more on the show, here is our full review.

Here is the official synopsis for Stargirl: