Steven Soderbergh’s New Movie ‘No Sudden Move’ Adds David Harbour, Kieran Culkin, Julia Fox

While we all wait for Steven Soderbergh‘s Let Them All Talk to debut on HBO Max, the director has just unveiled the cast for his next movie No Sudden Move, which just started shooting in Detroit under strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

We already knew that Don Cheadle and Jon Hamm would star in this ’50s-set crime thriller, but the latest additions to the cast are equally impressive, as Soderbergh has recruited Oscar winner Benicio Del Toro, Stranger Things star David Harbour, Succession‘s recent Emmy nominee Kieran Culkin and Uncut Gems breakout Julia Fox, as well as Ray Liotta, Brendan Fraser, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw, Noah Jupe, and Amy Seimetz, who previously worked with Soderbergh on The Girlfriend Experience.

Josh Brolin, Sebastian Stan and George Clooney had all been slated to co-star in the film (formerly known as Kill Switch) prior to the pandemic, which wreaked havoc on everyone’s schedule. Thus, Brolin was replaced by Del Toro, and Stan was replaced by Harbour. Warner Bros. and HBO Max are behind the feature, which is being produced by Casey Silver.

Ed Solomon (the Bill and Ted movies) wrote the script, which follows a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them — and for what ultimate purpose — leads them through all echelons of a race-torn, rapidly changing Detroit in 1955.

“The last time I shot a movie in Detroit with a great script and a great cast, things worked out really well, so I’m very excited behind my mask right now,” said Soderbergh, referencing 1998’s Out of Sight.

“Steven is a prolific, forward-thinking director who has a two-decade history of making movies at Warner Bros. We look forward to continuing his legacy at WarnerMedia with his intense crime thriller,” said Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich.

Soderbergh’s upcoming movie Let Them All Talk stars Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, Lucas Hedges and Gemma Chan, and it’s expected to debut on HBO Max before the end of the year, though it’s unclear whether it will be eligible for awards, as I don’t believe it was ever intended for theatrical release. I’m sure we’ll get a ruling on that one soon. In the meantime, click here for a first look at the film.