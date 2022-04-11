Many of Netflix’s most popular shows have or are set to return this year, with Stranger Things arguably being the biggest one of them all. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the show’s fourth season ever since Season 3 dropped back in the summer of 2019. The horror series is finally set to return next month and Netflix has just announced that a new trailer for Season 4 is dropping tomorrow.

Netflix made the announcement on their Twitter page simply saying “Stranger Things 4 trailer tomorrow!” There is no trailer tease or image attached to the post. Just those simple five words. However, this is Stranger Things and that is all you need to have fans dying of excitement. It will definitely be interesting to see what the trailer will reveal given that we still do not know much about the upcoming season. So far know that David Harbour’s Hopper is alive in Russia, Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven has moved to California with the Byers family, and the rest of our fan-favorite characters are still dealing with supernatural occurrences back in Hawkins.

The Duffer Brothers recently spoke with Deadline about the scope of Stranger Things Season 4. They talked about the three different storylines and how the scale of the story has been greatly expanded. They even called it their “Game of Thrones” season just to give fans an idea of the expansiveness of the upcoming episodes. They also revealed that they needed an extra episode to fit everything they wanted into the story — and in terms of episode length, Season 4 will be the longest season of Stranger Things to date. In this same interview, they also promised that the Upside Down will become a lot clearer this season. Fans will get some of the answers they have been waiting for since the beginning of the series. This is the penultimate season after all and the Upside Down has only gotten more mysterious as time has gone on.

While that is still not a lot to go off of, this is promising to be the most exciting season of the series to date. After all of the cryptic messages we've received so far from various teasers and posters, hopefully, this new trailer will paint a clearer picture of the direction of this adventure-horror epic.

Stranger Things Season 4 will premiere its first half on May 27, 2022, before finishing up its season on July 1, 2022. As we wait anxiously for the new trailer, you can binge the first three seasons of Stranger Things right now on Netflix.

You can check out Netflix's announcement tweet down below.

