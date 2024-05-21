The Big Picture The Street Fighter movie debuts its official logo at the Las Vegas Licensing Expo.

The movie appears to be using a similar logo to the beloved video game logo to appeal to existing fans.

Legendary Entertainment is partnering with Capcom for the film, aiming to please longtime fans and attract new audiences.

Even though the highly anticipated Street Fighter movie is still a somewhat distant reality, it's always good to have evidence that the wheels are turning to bring the title to fans as soon as possible. This week, Collider's Perri Nemiroff took a trip to the Las Vegas Licensing Expo — an event in which brands gather to sell their upcoming projects and partner with all sorts of merchandise — and Legendary Entertainment debuted the first official logo for the Street Fighter movie, which you can check out below.

From the looks of it, the movie is retaining the same logo as the video game series. If that's the case, it would make perfect sense since the move hopes to appeal to folks who are already familiar with the name — whether they are casual players or not — as well as new viewers. Using the same logo from the game could also indicate that the Street Fighter movie won't be as serious and gritty as a traditional font and colors might suggest. If movies like Thor: Ragnarok and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves proved anything, it's that fans don't mind if some franchises don't take themselves too seriously.

For now, however, we'll have to make do with this bit of info until we get more hefty news, including who is in the cast and when the movie is expected to hit theaters. Legendary is working together with game developer Capcom in order to bring the project to life. The partnership suggests that the movie will angle towards pleasing long-time franchise fans and possibly invite new people in, the same way that The Super Mario Bros. Movie was able to do last year. We're also yet to know which major characters will be featured in the story, but it's pretty safe to say that fan favorites Ryu, Ken, and Chun-Li will be involved.

The 'Street Fighter' Adaptation Is in Excellent Hands

Close

Street Fighter will be directed by Danny and Michael Philippou. The duo rose to prominence after making waves with their directorial debut — Horror sensation Talk to Me. Back when the directors talked to Collider producer Perri Nemiroff at SDCC 2023, they celebrated the fact that they were involved in the project and stated they were excited about re-establishing the franchise in cinema. The duo stressed that they are fully aware that they have the opportunity to "create something no one's ever seen before.”

Whatever direction it goes, there's plenty of material for the Street Fighter adaptation to use. The fighting video game has been around for almost 40 years and has inspired countless titles — even though the flagship game series only features six entries. Hollywood tried to bring the story to the silver screen a couple of times, but none of them gained enough traction to start a movie franchise.

Stick with Collider to find out more information about Street Fighter as soon as it is announced. And don't miss the rest of our coverage from Licensing Expo.