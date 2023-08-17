The Big Picture Superman: Legacy has the potential to explore the untapped aspects of Superman's mythos, including lesser-known characters and storylines, making it a unique addition to the franchise.

We've already had a lot of Superman movies. Christopher Reeve headlined four different features as the titular superhero, while the 21st century has seen at least three movies where Superman was the title character. Meanwhile, Justice League and its alternate cut also delivered big screen representation of this DC Comics icon. Beyond even those projects, Superman headlined a series of serials in the 1940s and anchored the 1951 feature Superman and the Mole Men. One of the most popular characters in the history of fictional media, it's no surprise that DC Comics icon Superman has been a constant presence in big screen projects.

Given that ubiquity, it’s easy to be cynical about the prospect of James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy. The upcoming 2025 blockbuster will attempt to once again deliver a modern reboot of the Superman character that can evade the shadow of Christopher Reeve’s take on the character. With so many other Superman films already in existence, how can one not wonder why we even need Superman: Legacy? However, despite Superman being such a common sight at movie theaters, there’s still so much that a new Superman film can offer. Only time will tell if Gunn will be able to deliver on this kind of potential, but Superman: Legacy could fill a hole in the pop culture void and give everybody the kind of movie they need now more than ever.

Superman’s Mythos Has Often Been Sidelined

A funny thing with comic book characters that are brought to the big screen most often is that many elements of their mythology often remain confined to just their source material. Despite endless X-Men movies over a 20-year period, the various 20th Century Fox movies anchored by mutants ignored countless side characters and locations integral to the team in the comics. Similarly, Spider-Man movies retread familiar ground with Oscorp and Harry Osborn rather than exploring the endless options for antagonists within the universe of Spider-Man. Studios get really frightened around characters who’re so iconic they inevitably spawn countless film adaptations. That timidness inevitably ensures that only select pieces of these characters and their world make it to the big screen.

The same can be said for Superman, whose cinematic exploits have been limited in terms of which characters, places, and storylines from the character’s lengthy history in the comics they’ve explored. That was a bit more understandable with the original Reeves films, which were trying to just normalize the sight of Superman on the big screen. However, 21st-century Superman films like Superman Returns and Man of Steel just rehashed villains that had already been done in earlier installments of the saga. As a result, there have been lots of missed opportunities to delve deep into Superman’s roster of iconic foes.

James Gunn's 'Superman: Legacy' Needs More Heart Than Action

Superman: Legacy could justify its presence even after so many other Superman movies simply by being unafraid to wrap its arms around the weirdest supporting players and locales in the history of Superman storylines. Maybe now we could finally get Brainiac on the scene or see characters like Krypto in a live-action movie. Why not have the storyline from the comics where Lois Lane is turned into a horse and is subsequently saved by human-turned-equestrian Comet? There are so many possibilities for where a Superman movie could go now that would be radically different from other iconic versions of the character on the silver screen.

So far, James Gunn’s comments about what Superman: Legacy’s interpretation of Superman will be like have oriented heavily around hope and optimism. This is even reflected in how any announcement about the project has utilized imagery from the All-Star Superman run in the comics. Time will tell whether or not the guy behind Super and The Suicide Squad can put down his impulses towards brutal violence and make something more hopeful and family-friendly (though his poignant moments in his comic book blockbusters suggest he totally can). However, the basic concept of Superman: Legacy being a superhero title fixated on heart rather than endless scenes of punching already makes it seem like something that could provide a much-needed respite from pop culture norms.

'Barbie's Emotional Story & Success Should Impact 'Superman: Legacy'

Moviegoers in 2023 have been all over Oppenheimer or Barbie for many reasons, one being that both hinge their plots on dialogue and glorious production design and costumes rather than relentless action sequences. Even the success of indie hit Past Lives reflects this phenomenon, with such a quiet feature with no movie stars managing to surpass the box office totals of much more star-studded conventional indie fare released since the pandemic started. Moviegoers haven’t given up on action-packed fare as seen by the enormous success of Spider-Man: No Way Home or Top Gun: Maverick, but there appears to be a shift, even just a tiny one, in the priorities of moviegoers. If the right film comes along, moviegoers aren’t afraid to come out in droves for projects that don’t just toss out increasingly massive battle sequences. Intimate emotions can be the sole focus of the camera.

That's good news for Superman: Legacy, which could strike a profound chord in the pop culture zeitgeist. The most famous moment from Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's All-Star Superman, which appears to be the basis for Legacy, is one where Superman saves the life of a woman who is preparing to jump to her death. As he puts his hand on her shoulder, Superman, a figure who can leap tall buildings in a single bound, tells this distraught lady "You're much stronger than you think you are." Superman then wraps up this lady in a hug. It's an unforgettable moment that doesn’t hinge on Superman punching things really hard, but rather on empathy.

If Superman: Legacy channels that kind of raw vulnerability and empathy, then this feature will definitively answer why we need a new Superman movie now. The pop culture landscape appears to be shifting towards more pathos-oriented, rather than CGI-heavy, blockbuster entertainment. Done right, a fresh Superman movie leaning into the character’s gift for thoughtfulness and kindness could be exactly what the doctor ordered.